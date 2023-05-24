System Verification Engineer
You will work with verification of sub-system/system nodes. As a System Verification Engineer, you will work with teams of system designers.
We are looking for system engineer who can:
• Analyze and review design specifications
• Collaborate with teams who supports with necessary tools & rigs.
• Develope test methods
• Make sure the system always is updated with latest SW & HW
• Perform exploratory testing
• Communicate documentation and testresults.
Required knowledge / experience:
• Previous experience with diagnostics, communication & function verification.
• Good knowledge about electronics & embedded SW testing on system level in HiL rigs or bench setup
• Strong knowledge of test automation and virtual verification tools & methods
• Knowledge on Automotive communication protocols like CAN, Flexray, Ethernet.
• Proficient in Vector tools (like CANoe)
• Programming experience with CAPL, Python and git.
• Experience with requirement management tools (Jama, SystemWeaver, Doors)
• Knowledge of ISO 26262
• Experience in agile way of working
Personal profile/soft skills:
• Good planner and goal oriented.
• Excellent communication skills with holistic view
