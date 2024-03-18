System Testers
MittLogik Consulting AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-03-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MittLogik Consulting AB i Lund
You will work in a verification team which puts a lot of focus to work as a team and across globally positioned sites.
You will build development and test rigs, connect hardware in lab.
You will write automated tests in Python using Robot test framework.
You will maintain and improve automated system CI pipelines.
Understanding of end-to-end verification processes, from exploring/extracting requirements, test plan creation through to verification and ensure requirement testability.
You will contribute to the team's effectiveness and efficiency through setting an example of best verification practices.
You will communicate with product and technical stakeholders. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-28
E-post: mittlogik@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Systemtestare". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MittLogik Consulting AB
(org.nr 559229-0950), https://www.mittlogik.se
Mobilvägen 10 (visa karta
)
223 62 LUND Jobbnummer
8549811