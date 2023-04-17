System Test Lead Engineer- Gardena Robotics R&d
2023-04-17
The GARDENA Robotics R&D unit is responsible for designing, developing and maintaining robotic mowers for the GARDENA division. The development unit is a new unit as previous development of robotic lawnmowers for the GARDENA division was done through a joint development organization which was responsible for all development of robotic lawnmowers within the Husqvarna group.
The new entity will be headquartered and initially staffed in Huskvarna with the ambition to have continued strong affiliation and proximity to the other robotics development organizations within the Husqvarna Forest and Garden division.
The GARDENA Robotic Mower R&D unit consists of three different departments: Project and Portfolio Management, Systems and Software Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering.
The role will be located in the Systems and Software Engineering department. As the organization is in an early phase, you will be a part of an expansion journey and an important player for contributing ways of working within System Test Team.
Job Description
As the System Test Lead in the GARDENA Robotics R&D your main responsibility will be verification of system requirements but also - and maybe not less important, as you will be eyes and ears to actual products on various test facilities - validation of product behavior. Your observations will, in respect to your inherited or acquired experience, be key input to possible requirement changes and product behavior.
Tasks included in this position are:
Plan and lead but also perform verification and validation activities connected to the system functionality of a robotic mower. Main focus on SW verification and functional behavior.
Participation in New Product Development projects and Pre-studies.
Assist in performance improvements, ways of working and growth of the System Test organization within the department.
Plan and organize development of test facilities
Qualifications:
3 or more years of firsthand experience within Systems Verification & Testing
Experience of working with outdoor products with integration of electronics, sensors & motors.
Good verbal and written communication in English.
We are looking for a teamplayer who enjoys working together with others, feels comfortable taking initiative in projects to move forward towards our goals and has an ability to prioritize.
How to apply
Please submit your application with CV and cover letter. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Bo Köpsén: bo.kopsen@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter: Gorjana Dubovina, gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
Union representatives:
Soili Johansson - Unionen, 036-14 62 08, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
Sebastian Bergström - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represent all SACO-unions), sebastian.bergstrom@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled. Så ansöker du
