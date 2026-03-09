System Test Engineer Automotive
About the role
The System Test Engineer ensures system quality and maturity through structured verification and validation activities across automotive projects. The role focuses on system-level testing and close collaboration with development and integration teams.
This is a general role suitable for various automotive system test assignments.
With more than 54 locations throughout Europe, the Bertrandt Group has been providing engineering and development solutions for the international automotive and aerospace industries since 1974. More than 12,000 employees use their know-how and innovative strength every day to support our customers - leading manufacturers and OEMs - with integrated solutions in management, design, and industrialization.
Bertrandt is now expanding into Sweden, establishing a strong and future-oriented presence in Gothenburg. Our activities cover a spectrum of expertise from electrical, electronics, and software development to design engineering, project management, quality, industrialization, and validation, all driven by innovation and a passion for technology.
What to expect:
Plan, execute, and document system-level test activities
Perform verification and validation according to project requirements
Analyze test results and report deviations
Collaborate closely with development and integration teams
Support continuous improvement of test processes and methods
Contribute to quality assurance across development phases
What you bring along:
Experience as a System Test Engineer within automotive
Knowledge of verification and validation processes
Experience with test environments and tools
Analytical and quality-focused mindset
Structured working style and good communication skills
Fluent in English and Swedish
