System Test Engineer - 401188
Alstom Rail Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Rail Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
Are you looking for a new challenge and want to bring new green solutions to the world market? If you are driven by quality assurance and want to learn about the interesting field of railway and signaling, please let us get to know you!
We are currently looking for a System Test Engineer in Stockholm.
Your mission:
Take part in major developments by proving that the design is fit for its intended use, through implementation and execution of Verification, Integration and Test activities, fitting the targets in terms of Quality and Delivery.
Detail and perform all the in-house activities in the scope of the V&V team, and interface experts delegated in other departments.
Cooperate tightly with Test & Commissioning to ensure seamless integration and alignment between in-house and on-site testing activities and results.
Interface with design teams to share and detail the results of V&V activities
Agree with Verification & Validation Manager on strategy, scheduling and share progress, results and issues during execution.
Your responsibilities will include:
Write Test Specification, Test Environment Specification, Test Record, Test Reports within a project.
Develop and execute test cases and related scripts for scenario-based testing in lab environment.
Document results of executed test cases.
Be responsible for documents such as Test Specification, Test Environment Specification and Test Record.
Analysis of test results, reporting deviations from expected system behavior.
Support lab configuration setup according to technical specifications.
Plan, coordinate and support of System Integration activities.
Re-create, analyze and suggest potential solutions of reported error reports.
Participate in field and integration tests if required.
Participate and support in system integrations in vehicles if required.
Support Project Management, Project Engineering and System Engineering.
Prepare Test Plans to verify and ensure that system meets its design specifications and requirements within the project.
Communicate within the organization and customers.
Participates in technical document reviews and prepare documents for submission to the customers and suppliers.
Your experience and qualifications:
Educational requirements
Bachelor of Engineering degree or equivalent work experience in development projects
English mandatory and Swedish business fluent are highly valued for this role
Experience
Technical experience within system integration and testing in development projects. Good understanding of HW and SW interactions within complex system architectures.
At least 2 years in relevant positions (systems / sub-systems integration, embedded equipment, electrotechnical product development) in a highly complex and normative environment (railway signaling, aerospace, defense, nuclear) would be a major asset
Experience of ERTMS or other safety-critical systems is highly valued
Knowledge of DOORS and Rational Synergy are considered valued
Understanding and experience in Software coding are considered valued.
Competencies and skills
Good analytical skills
Open-minded and (Self) entrepreneurial
Problem setting and problem solving
Writing skills required: clarity, rigor and concision.
Why Alstom?
Alstom is the leading company in the mobility sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
Alstom is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating an inclusive working environment where all our employees are encouraged to reach their full potential, and individual differences are valued and respected. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by local law.
