System Study Engineer For Hvdc System Performance
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2024-03-05
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
We are now looking for System Study Engineer to join our team within the HVDC System Performance Department. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
In this exciting role, you will have the opportunity to be part of a global team that is responsible for the overall performance of HVDC transmission link including the interaction of the link with the surrounding AC-networks and related AC-Network stability studies.
You'll be performing studies, analysis and optimizations of the system dynamic performance for our HVDC-deliveries including development of control algorithms.
You'll have the opportunity to contribute during testing of control and protection systems in house and commissioning at our sites around the world.
The simulation tools that we mainly use are PSCAD, PSSE and Power Factory.
Your activities can be in different stages including support of our Sales department during the marketing phase, over tenders and order projects.
Cooperation and work in teams with leading specialists together with Hitachi Energy well-defined career path ensures exciting and motivating career with fast development along own interests and personality traits.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a Master's degree in the field of electrical engineering, electrical power systems or similar.
Experienced Power System Studies Engineer or fresh out of university - we are interested in all kinds of people.
You are familiar with the programs and tools we use, such as PSCAD/EMTDC, Matlab, PSSE and/or DIgSILENT's PowerFactory.
Since we work in an international environment you need to master spoken and written English.
You have an analytical mindset, you are independent, self-going and take your own initiatives to solve problems.
As a person, you are collaborative and communicative.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until March 31! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Leila Manshaei, Leila.manshaei@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Leila Manshaei, Leila.manshaei@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-38 29 86, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 2912, Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Specialist Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
