System Specialist Quinyx at Tech at Coor
2024-02-17
Join Tech at Coor - Where Innovation Meets Intelligent Service! At Tech at Coor, innovation is at the core of everything we do. We're not just pushing boundaries in IT; we're the beating heart of facility management innovation. We work across the Nordics delivering Intelligent Tech Solutions with the aim to enable efficient support functions and deliveries to all our customers. But beyond this, we foster a warm, inclusive culture that values work-life balance and offers opportunities for growth. Join our dynamic team NOW and be part of a workplace where innovation thrives, and every solution is designed to make a difference.
At Coor, Tech plays a pivotal role in supporting and managing our Business applications, including Unit4, Dynamics 365, Quinyx, and Palette. As we strive to achieve our ambitious strategic goals, we're expanding rapidly, creating an urgent need for skilled professionals like you to drive the success of our tech solutions.
Key Responsibilities
In this role, your primary focus will be on Quinyx. You'll provide vital support to our users' daily operations, ensuring proper configuration and integration with our IT solutions. You will work with different stakeholders, both on Group level, but also country level to discuss and drive continuous improvement and capture best practice.
Why Join Us?
At Coor, we believe you are the difference. We offer a professional yet relaxed atmosphere where your contributions are valued and recognized. Join a team of passionate professionals who are committed to excellence and innovation. With ample opportunities for career development and a supportive environment, you'll have the chance to learn and grow in various directions.
We're Looking for Someone Who:
• Is service-minded and a team player.
• Possesses excellent communication skills, both written and oral.
• Takes initiative and thrives in problem-solving.
• Is eager to take on new challenges and learn new skills.
• Enjoys sharing knowledge and learning from others.
• Is structured, detail-oriented, creative, and willing to experiment.
What you will be doing:
• Resolving technical and business issues.
• Product expertise for best-practice implementations.
• Researching, trouble shooting and escalating issues to Quinyx external support.
• Gathering feedback from our super users and giving input on the development of the Quinyx product.
• Participate in implementation and development projects with product expertise.
What you will bring to the team:
• Support experience (ServiceNow knowledge is a plus).
• Experience with Quinyx or similar platforms is advantageous.
• Proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite.
• IT Service Management experience.
• SQL knowledge is beneficial.
• Test process and test experience are advantageous.
Application: This is an ongoing recruitment so apply today! For inquiries about the position, contact our recruiting manager, Karin Sparr, at 070-533 58 58 or Karin.sparr@coor.com
We only accept applications submitted through the application button in the ad, in accordance with GDPR regulations.
As part of the recruitment process, a background check will be conducted on the final candidate. Interested in learning more? Click here: https://www.coor.se/en/career/recruitment-process/
Tech at Coor
Currently, the Tech team comprises around 60 skilled colleagues, divided into over 10 different teams. Our teams specialize in areas such as Analytics, Dynamics, HR, and asset management. Together, we build and develop systems and solutions that enable Coor's delivery across all our service areas. We have a warm culture and embrace collaboration and diversity as our Core values. Across team and unit boundaries, we work closely together to select technologies, make decisions, and create new and improved solutions. As a Nordic function, we offer flexibility, allowing you to structure your work according to your preferences. Ersättning
