System Software Engineer
2022-12-22
Job description
Imagine a technology that would improve the memory performance without doing any changes in the memory itself by compressing memory data in nanoseconds. As a part of "33-listan", a list of the most promising innovative companies in Sweden three years in a row, ZeroPoint Technologies are inventing something that has never been done before. If you always want to change the virtual to physical address translation and find the page-fault path exciting, this is the perfect place for you!
Join ZeroPoint Technologies journey from Chalmers to Palo Alto and apply for this unique opportunity now!
Responsibilities
As a Software Engineer you will be a part of a tight group with a bunch of highly skilled (but humble) computer architects, performance analysts, ASIC designers, Linux hackers, and business developers in the creative and entrepreneurial environment coworking place Mektagonen gives their guests. The Software Team is developing innovative system software as an integral part of their technology, addressing memory management challenges at the operating system level. They use the best tool for the job, continuously learn and improve their craft, and take full ownership of their work and responsibility for the quality.
This involves:
System software design, development (C, C++), and verification (e.g. device driver, kernel level tools).
Linux kernel hacking.
Software tools to support further technology & product development (e.g. performance analysis, system simulation/emulation platforms).
Scripting for continuous integration and testing.
Qualifications
A B.Sc., M.Sc., or Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or similar experience.
Excellent understanding of the overall system performance implications. General understanding of algorithms and data structure.
Good skills in spoken and written English, since the team is international and all material is in English.
Four years of experience in programming in (but not limited to) C/C++.
Experience in programming in scripting languages, e.g. Python/Bash.
Building CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins.
Basically ZeroPoint is looking for a driven but humble team player who likes to brainstorm new ideas and enjoys taking initiatives. For this role you need to have a work permit in the EU/EEA.
Meritorious qualifications:
Extensive experience in kernel-level (Linux, Windows) software, or eagerness to dig in.
Experience in developing device drivers.
Hands-on experience with Docker and container orchestrations.
Experience or knowledge in OS memory management.
Experience in the internals of virtualization (e.g. Xen, KVM, containers).
Experience in Android Platform development (AOSP).
Experience
Four years of similar work.
About the company
ZeroPoint Technologies AB research and develop a real time, high-performance, low latency memory compression technology that doubles the memory capacity and bandwidth. The benefits of their technology are many-fold: increased memory capacity without increasing the memory area thus better performance; improved memory off-chip bandwidth allowing better scaling of processing elements; same performance at lower cost.
ZeroPoint Technologies offers a fun working environment that boosts creativity, innovation and teamwork, which are the core values of the company and important values for their success! They also have a good work life balance and flexible work hours. Ersättning
