System Saftey Engineer - China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
System Saftey Engineer
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-07
CEVT is an innovation and development company at the forefront of mobility. Modular development, ground-breaking virtual engineering, software development and continuous innovation enable us to deliver world-class technology. Today we deliver to different automotive brands in the Geely family such as Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, and Lynk & Co and are based at Lindholmen in Gothenburg.
The System Safety Engineer (SSE) shall assure that the system safety work of the respective module is conducted and maintained according to applicable standards and CEVTs processes.
We are responsible for all motion control related functions such as longitudinal and lateral control including stability and subsystems as well as several related nodes.
You will work close together with the Function Owners, Electrical System Designers, Test engineers, System Safety Leader and Software Owners.
Example of tasks:
Support, education and training of team members
Support management
Develop and maintain safety plans for the module
Support development of the team's safety work products
Hazard analysis
Safety concept and analysis
Safety requirements
Safety test planning
Assemble safety case for the module
Qualifications:
Minimum M.Sc. in Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering or equal work experience
Experience in safety work
Good knowledge of the ISO26262 automotive standard
Analytical mindset
Ability to work independently and excellent teamwork capability
Software and IT:
Microsoft Office
JIRA knowledge is a merit.
System Weaver knowledge is a merit.
Elektra
Personal attributes:
Positive attitude and interested in finding solutions with other people/teams.
Well-structured personality.
Willing to help others and to ask for help when needed.
Have an openness and awareness of Asian, European and foreign cultures.
For more information please contact:
Kristina Larsson, Senior Recruiter, 072-988 85 44, kristina.larsson@cevt.se for questions regarding the recruitment process
Last application date: 2020-07-22
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at CEVT
We are engineers, developers and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.
Supportive and creative work environment
30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
Great office location at Lindholmen
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB
Jobbnummer
5851737
