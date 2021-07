System Saftey Engineer - China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg

CEVT is an innovation and development company at the forefront of mobility. Modular development, ground-breaking virtual engineering, software development and continuous innovation enable us to deliver world-class technology. Today we deliver to different automotive brands in the Geely family such as Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, and Lynk & Co and are based at Lindholmen in Gothenburg.The System Safety Engineer (SSE) shall assure that the system safety work of the respective module is conducted and maintained according to applicable standards and CEVTs processes.We are responsible for all motion control related functions such as longitudinal and lateral control including stability and subsystems as well as several related nodes.You will work close together with the Function Owners, Electrical System Designers, Test engineers, System Safety Leader and Software Owners.Example of tasks:Support, education and training of team membersSupport managementDevelop and maintain safety plans for the moduleSupport development of the team's safety work productsHazard analysisSafety concept and analysisSafety requirementsSafety test planningAssemble safety case for the moduleQualifications:Minimum M.Sc. in Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering or equal work experienceExperience in safety workGood knowledge of the ISO26262 automotive standardAnalytical mindsetAbility to work independently and excellent teamwork capabilitySoftware and IT:Microsoft OfficeJIRA knowledge is a merit.System Weaver knowledge is a merit.ElektraPersonal attributes:Positive attitude and interested in finding solutions with other people/teams.Well-structured personality.Willing to help others and to ask for help when needed.Have an openness and awareness of Asian, European and foreign cultures.Working at CEVTWe are engineers, developers and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.Supportive and creative work environment30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annuallyGreat office location at Lindholmen