System Saftey Engineer - China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
System Saftey Engineer
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-07

Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB i Göteborg

CEVT is an innovation and development company at the forefront of mobility. Modular development, ground-breaking virtual engineering, software development and continuous innovation enable us to deliver world-class technology. Today we deliver to different automotive brands in the Geely family such as Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, and Lynk & Co and are based at Lindholmen in Gothenburg.

The System Safety Engineer (SSE) shall assure that the system safety work of the respective module is conducted and maintained according to applicable standards and CEVTs processes.

We are responsible for all motion control related functions such as longitudinal and lateral control including stability and subsystems as well as several related nodes.

You will work close together with the Function Owners, Electrical System Designers, Test engineers, System Safety Leader and Software Owners.

Example of tasks:

* Support, education and training of team members
* Support management
* Develop and maintain safety plans for the module
* Support development of the team's safety work products
* Hazard analysis

* Safety concept and analysis
* Safety requirements
* Safety test planning
* Assemble safety case for the module

Qualifications:

* Minimum M.Sc. in Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering or equal work experience
* Experience in safety work
* Good knowledge of the ISO26262 automotive standard
* Analytical mindset

* Ability to work independently and excellent teamwork capability

Software and IT:

* Microsoft Office
* JIRA knowledge is a merit.
* System Weaver knowledge is a merit.

* Elektra

Personal attributes:

* Positive attitude and interested in finding solutions with other people/teams.
* Well-structured personality.

* Willing to help others and to ask for help when needed.
* Have an openness and awareness of Asian, European and foreign cultures.

For more information please contact:

Kristina Larsson, Senior Recruiter, 072-988 85 44, kristina.larsson@cevt.se for questions regarding the recruitment process

Last application date: 2020-07-22

Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you.

Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.

Working at CEVT

We are engineers, developers and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.

* Supportive and creative work environment

* 30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
* Great office location at Lindholmen

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB

Jobbnummer
5851737

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB:

 
Populära jobb
Bandhagen medicinsk fotvård och Mas ...
Global Product Manager
Verisure-säljare på deltid till ny ...
Projektledare till Medicinsk teknik ...
Ungdomshem Eknäs söker behandlingsp ...
Sökes: sjuksköterskor till äldreoms ...
Kundtjänst Bank Privat
Förskollärare till Knektgatan 3, Be ...
Stödassistent
Platschef, hos Getinge i Getinge
Ekonomiassistent sökes till uppdrag ...
C-chaufför för omgående start
Projektledare specialist på tillgän ...
Danstränare- Sommarläger Märsta v. ...
Specialpedagog till mobilt resurste ...
Populära nyckelord
Junit
Service
Actionscript
Ödeshög
Samhällsplanering
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Guldskon HB
Widriksson Logistik AB
Bandhagen Medicinsk Fotvård Och Mas ...
SWM Rekrytering AB
Region Skåne, Digitalisering IT och ...
God Assistans i Mitt AB
Bokadero AB
SSA - Sweden Sports Academy AB
Dalasjöbygdens Föräldrakooperativ, ...
Studieförbundet Medborgarskolan
Kontakta Vakanser.se