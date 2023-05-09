System Safety Software Developer
Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a System Safety Software Developer, you will conduct cutting-edge research and development to advance our technology and capabilities and mission of sustainability. We are currently seeking a System Safety Software Developer to join our team and help us design and develop safety-critical software solutions for our customers.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location in Gothenburg, Torslanda and Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering or related field
• Experience in programming languages commonly used in safety-critical software development.
• At least 5 years of experience in software development with a focus on safety-critical systems in the automotive industry
• Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work in a team environment.
• Strong knowledge of safety-critical software development processes and standards, such as ISO 26262 and IEC 61508
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Your role at Aurobay
As a System Safety Software Developer you will:
• Develop and maintain software development best practices for safety-critical software.
• Ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations, such as ISO 26262, and work with safety engineers to identify and mitigate safety risks.
• Participate in the design and development of system architecture and software requirements for safety-critical systems.
• Perform safety analysis of automotive systems, including hazard analysis, risk assessment, and fault tree analysis
• Analyze and troubleshoot safety-critical software issues, and work with the engineering team to develop solutions.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including hardware engineers and system architects, to ensure the software works seamlessly with other components of the vehicle.
• When necessary, go on expeditions to various places in the world to test the hypotheses in different environments e.g., warm/cold climate combined with altitudes.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 31st of May but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Ferhat Kirdis, ferhat.kirdis@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, +46 73-4630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
, +46 73-3333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
, +46 72-8889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
, +46 73-3333764 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Ferhat Kirdis ferhat.kirdis@aurobay.com Jobbnummer
7755839