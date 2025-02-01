System Safety Leader
We are looking for a System Safety Leader to work in a team for one of our clients in the automotive industry.
Job Description.
As a System Safety Leader, you will be responsible to create, foster and sustain system safety processes, methods, tools, and training, within our global Engineering organization. You will ensure conformance with ISO 26262- & ISO 21448 standards and provide expert support to various teams regarding the system safety processes. Your role will also involve conducting confirmation reviews of system safety. The role is an integrated part of the team ensuring our client in the automotive industry has capabilities to deliver safe products within the System Safety area. System Safety on client site includes Functional Safety (FUSA) as well as Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF).
System Safety is an aspect that must be considered when developing vehicles. System Safety is concerned with handling faults and functional insufficiencies in electrical/electronic hardware and software to avoid harm to persons.
Functional Safety is about handling safety issues caused by malfunctions due to systematic and random faults in electrical/electronic hardware and software.
SOTIF is about achieving a safe functional behavior and nominal performance (including technical limitations) of electrical/electronic hardware and software.
Responsibilities:
• Drive the implementation of ISO 26262 & ISO 21448 and system safety processes across the organization.
· Develop and maintain system safety methods, tools, and best practices.
· Conduct awareness and training sessions to enhance the organization's understanding of system safety, principles, standards, and way of working.
· Provide expert support and guidance on system safety processes to various departments, including engineers and managers.
· Perform confirmation reviews of system safety work products to ensure compliance with ISO 26262.
· Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate safety processes into product development.
• Stay up to date with industry trends and advancements in system safety and international standards.
• Develop and maintain a good System Safety Culture within the client e.g. by sharing experiences in our internal Community of Practice.
Experience and skills required:
• M.Sc. in Controls and Mechatronics, Electrical/Electronic or Computer Science Engineering or equal. Advanced degree preferred.
· Good knowledge of the relevant technical domain (e.g., brake systems, steering systems).
• Good knowledge of Systems Engineering including embedded SW/HW in the automotive domain.
· Good knowledge of system safety engineering practices, safety standards and product safety.
· Deep knowledge in the automotive relevant system safety standards e.g. (ISO 26262, and ISO 21448)
· Experience in risk assessment and analysis methodologies (HARA, FTA, FMEDA, FMEA) and processes/methods/tools for functional safety and safety of the intended functionality.
· Very good in English, both written and spoken
Personal Skills:
· Flexible, enthusiastic, methodical, analytical, and curious
• You are organized and driven and can work in a structured way
• Self-motivated and able to drive initiatives- A real doer
• Excellent communication skills and a teamplayer
• Ability to work collaboratively with international cross-functional teams. Så ansöker du
