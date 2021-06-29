System Safety engineer - China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
System Safety engineer
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-06-29

CEVT is an innovation and development company at the forefront of mobility. Modular development, ground-breaking virtual engineering, software development and continuous innovation enable us to deliver world-class technology. Today we deliver to different automotive brands in the Geely family such as Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, and Lynk & Co and are based at Lindholmen in Gothenburg.

Do you like to think big? Do you want to be a part of creating mobility solutions that are entirely new? We are now looking for a System Safety engineer to join us in our work to shape the next generation of smarter and more sustainable mobility.

As our System Safety engineer you will play an important part in all concept development and customer delivery of electrified powertrains. You will join a team that are dedicated to deliver innovative solutions to demanding customers, and with members that are proud of their professionalism, motivation and level of skills.

As our System Safety engineer you will be based in Lindholmen, Gothenburg, but you will collaborate on a daily basis with the engineering teams in Sweden and China.

This is what you will do most of the time:

* Analyze customer vehicles functional safety concepts
* Communicate with customers on how to meet functional safety requirements
* Develop system safety concepts and requirements for hybrid transmission systems and electric drive systems
* Safety test planning
* Support in development of methodologies for system safety
* If you have the qualifications, tasks will be expanded to also include management of Cyber Security

You and your skills

* Minimum M.Sc. in Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering or equal work experience
* At least 5 years of work experience from a similar role
* Solid understanding of electrified transmissions and electric drive units
* Experience in safety work methodology
* Good knowledge of the ISO26262 automotive standard
* Understanding of Cyber Security standard ISO21434 is a strong merit

For this role, we are looking for someone with ability to work independently as well as excellent capability to collaborate and cooperate with others. You are a self-driven individual with an analytical mindset and you are always curious about finding new solutions to problems at hand. Prioritization skills and agile mindset along with your ability to see the bigger picture and eliminate roadblocks make it easier for you to deal with ambiguity. You have the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts and ideas to stakeholders and customers at all levels in English. Cultural awareness, especially Asian - European culture, is also very important to us.

We believe in teams that take maximum advantage of strengths inherent in diversity and inclusion. We find that inclusive and balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.

Are you curious to hear more about the opportunity? Do you want to join us in our journey? Welcome to contact us for more information:

Carl-Johan Cederstrand, Director Powertrain OD & Support, +46 721 84 37 57, carl-johan.cederstrand@cevt.se for questions regarding the position

Egle Celedinaite, Senior Recruiter, +46 738 62 18 28, egle.celednaite@cevt.se for questions regarding the recruitment process

Last application date: 2021-08-07

Note that July 11 - August 7, 2021 is the main summer vacation period at CEVT. We look forward to hearing from you.

Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.

Working at CEVT

We are engineers, developers and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.

* Supportive and creative work environment

* 30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
* Great office location at Lindholmen Science Park

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB

Jobbnummer
5837355

