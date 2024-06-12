System Safety Engineer - SW & Electronics Core System
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars.
We envision that our friends, families, and children are transported in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. To reach this, we build a self-driving, fully electric, connected, and super-safe Volvo Car.
We lead the charge in the trend of centralized architectures, blurring the line between a Computer and Cars. Our vehicular computation platforms perform a range of tasks from control loops to AI/Machine Learning capabilities in a distributed fashion across over 100+ Embedded Control Units in a vehicle, forming one of the largest distributed systems that are in mass production today across the world. To ensure the sustainable growth of our feature set, Volvo Cars has decided to go towards a centralized architecture dividing the platform into the Core System and the Mechatronics Rim.
The Core System, comprising several high-performance system-on-chip solutions is where the intelligence of the car is centralized. It defines each of the hundreds of thousands of cars we make each year into a customized, personalized tool that our customers love and trust their lives with. Literally.
About us - SW & Electronics Core System (ART CIS)
We are a software-centric company, managing vast systems comprised of millions of lines of code developed by thousands of both in-house and supplier-based developers. Our operational philosophy revolves around continuous integration and deployment, with new releases every six weeks. The Core System and the department of CIS are right in the center of this massive operation. We at CIS balance and secure the system characteristics for the Core System (i.e. "SW-on-HW Core System"). We are the guardians of coherence, orchestrating the releases, setting the technology roadmap for the future to ensure that our software always runs as smoothly, efficiently and safely on our platform as possible. Our department consists of several teams including a team of senior architects where this position is hosted, development teams and testing teams.
What you'll do
Your responsibility will be System Safety Engineering for the core system, both the platform and all the vehicle functions that are implemented as software components running on it. The work includes safety analysis and risk assessment of the defined system design, covering methodologies such as FTA, FMEA and FMEDA. It also includes defining the Technical Safety Concepts for the product and identifying Technical Safety Requirements. Compliance towards ISO 26262 and working according to Volvo Cars defined system safety processes is an obvious part of the responsibility. The role requires a lot of collaboration with colleagues in the team, with other teams within Core System and other parts of R&D
What you'll bring
• 10 years of experience in SW engineering, Electrical Engineering or a related field.
• At least 2 years of experience as a System Safety Engineer/Functional Safety Manager or equivalent role for a software project.
• Experience in risk assessment and analysis methodologies (HARA, FTA, FMEDA, FMEA) and processes/methods/tools for functional safety
• You have proven experience in defining processes based on your knowledge of any international functional-safety standard, possibly ISO 26262, IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ARP4754, DO-178C, from the Automotive-, Medical-, or Aerospace industry, or similar
• You communicate clearly and concisely, in written and spoken English.
• You thrive in situations where the answer is unknown, but the challenge is in finding a solution that is an optimal tradeoff between the needs of different stakeholders.
Meritorious:
• Experience with development in safety critical software
• Experience with one or more of automotive Safety, Cybersecurity, quality standards.
• Experience with development with HW accelerators like GPU and other Nvidia specific accelerators such as DLA
• Experience from Volvo Cars & with Automotive Embedded Software
• Experience with SAFe/other agile frameworks & SystemWeaver or other requirement management tools.
• Experience in mentoring
Want to know more? We hope so
We would love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsabilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, reach out to the hiring manager at dania.badeie@volvocars.com
or the recruiter at malgorzata.dziczek@volvocars.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70002-42590155". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Malgorzata Dziczek 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8743664