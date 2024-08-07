System responsible Cooling system
2024-08-07
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Would you like being a part of shaping future solutions for sustainable transport and the infrastructure industry? Do you enjoy teamwork and developing yourself with others to meet future challenges? Then take the opportunity to join our team. We are looking for a new group member to play an important role in the development of our future internal combustion engines.
This is us
The Cooling System group is part of the Base Engine department in Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) based in Gothenburg. The group has global design and system responsibility for cooling functions within heavy duty combustion engines, electromobility vehicles as well as fuel cells vehicles. We also have responsibility for the hydraulic system and components for our H2 internal combustion engine project.
We are proud product owners and accountable for the lifecycle management of our products, from advanced engineering, through product development into the maintenance phase. On a daily base we cooperate with purchasing, projects, test engineers and suppliers as well as our colleagues at the sites in France, USA, Brazil and India. Our products are used in more than 190 markets and considered to be part of the core business. As an employee at Volvo GTT you will be offered good educational opportunities and an international environment. Within the department there are good possibilities to learn more about other technical areas and advance in your carrier as a leader in a technical area, project, or line organisation. We trust each other and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Our belief is that diversity give the best prerequisites to create a creative and innovative environment. We aim to create diverse groups that include and utilize our different experiences and backgrounds in a good way. Your personality and engagement will be highly appreciated.
This is what you will do
You will have a cooling and hydraulic system development responsibility and will work close to the components to support development, strategies, and act as mentor for component engineers.
Both cooling and hydraulic systems are split in different organisations within the company where key to success is collaboration and teamwork. The main task is to keep the propulsion part of the cooling and hydraulic system together and synchronized with other systems and organizations. Your daily work will include a wide range of activities such as setting roadmap for the future, agreeing on product requirements, creating and update test codes, provide input to hardware development, give recommendations, lead workshops and development work. Component development will be an important part to contribute in. You will be responsible through the whole chain from early development and roadmaps to maintenance, meaning that you are accountable for solving quality issues.
As part of our group and Base Engine you are also expected to take part in continuous improvements and support on other tasks when possible.
Who are you?
We are looking for a person with great teamwork skills who enjoys developing yourself and your team, as well as interacting with colleagues and stakeholders. You have several years of experience from development of both mechanical and electrical fluid components. From early phase to maintenance. You have experience from and understand cooling and hydraulic system architecture and properties. A positive mind-set and can-do attitude with good communication skills will be needed in this role. You are analytical and know the importance of developing new technical products in a structured and organized way. You pay attention to details and can take necessary actions when required. You value an open and honest environment where trust enables high performing teams.
Other qualifications
* You have a M.Sc. within Product Development or similar.
* You have experience from cooling and hydraulic systems.
* You have at least 2 years of experience from development of fluid components such as coolant pumps and valves. This includes understanding of system and requirements, component testing, technical documentation as well as technical negotiations with suppliers.
* Knowledge in mechatronics and understanding of SW and communication integration is also needed.
* Knowledge in Creo is a requirement.
Group dynamics and teamwork skills are important and will be taken into consideration in the recruitment process. Former experience from Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) will be an advantage.
We look forward to receiving your application!
If you have any questions, please get in touch:
Lina Schäfer, Manager Cooling systems, lina.schafer@volvo.com
Last application date: August 11th, 2024.
Please do not expect any communication earlier than week 33 due to the Swedish summer vacation period. We look forward to receiving your application!
