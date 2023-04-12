System & Function Test Developer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
What's in it for you?
Together with the team you will develop and execute highly effective test solutions and test cases for fast and robust SW development providing excellent customer functions. Quality can be measured and tracked, but it is more than that. Quality is a mind-set that is tightly connected to Volvo Cars and our heritage. Quality is about respect for our customers as well as for ourselves. It is about what we do, how we do it and why we do it.
As a developer with analysis and verification focus, you work in an agile cross-functional team. You use your test expertise to take an active role in coaching your team members in all matters relating to quality from a test perspective. This includes, but is not limited to, ensuring testability while designing an architecture or developing a function, writing and sometimes guiding the team to write test cases and automating tests for regression testing. As a team player in an agile cross-functional team, you do what is necessary to achieve the team goals. Therefore, you will also learn and gain insights from other disciplines in the team.
What you'll do
Main responsibilities
• Coach your agile team in test related activities during design and development
• Design, implement and run test methods in an automated test environment
• Develop features in the test automation framework to enable more automated testing
• Report test results and appropriate recommendations to stakeholders
• Analyze defects and issues
'What you'll bring
Required qualifications
• Minimum a B.Sc. in Physics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent
• Former experience from working with quality assurance of complex embedded systems (minimum 4-5 years)
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• Valid driver's license B
Meritorious qualifications
• Experience from automotive and Body / Comfort systems development
• Experience of working with CANoe, Jenkins and other test framework
• Experience from working with Volvo systems such as Elektra, CarCom or System/Car Weaver.
• Experience of test automation, programming or model-based development / testing
Personal qualities
• Analytical
• Cooperative
• Creative
• Innovative
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for a team member that likes and thrives with team collaborations. We are a team of professionals that really like to work, collaborate, and share knowledge together. We hope that you are a creative person with a positive mind-set and with good knowledge in planning of your project time/ activities. You are a self-driven and curios engineer, open-minded and eager to learn. You have a passion for technique, analysis, our products and customers, and ability to effectively develop, plan, conduct and follow up work towards standards. Good communication and cooperation skills are crucial to succeed. Does this sound interesting?
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the Hiring Manager Kashif Qureshi at kashif.qureshi@volvocars.com
or Senior Recruiter Jacob Hjalmarson at jacob.hjalmarson@volvocars.com
