System Integration Data Engineer
2023-07-17
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Epiroc is undergoing an exciting business transformation and growth journey with the mission to accelerate the transformation of our industry. With our Surface Division Drilling and Exploration Products, we have a market-leading position globally and are investing heavily in technology and product development to stay competitive and provide our customers with sustainable and safe products, which are supporting the global society's ongoing transition to digitalization, automation and CO2 reduction.
We are now looking for a System Integration Data Engineer to support our Surface Mining Division in matters related to data science, analytics and digitalization, including driving and supporting initiatives from our data strategy.
Your mission
The Surface Mining drill fleet is leading the industry in innovative automation and this position will directly contribute to keeping our strong market position. As a System Integration Data Engineer, you will be identifying and collecting large structured and unstructured datasets from relevant data sources and analyze and interpret this data to uncover insights, patterns, and implement analytical models for product improvement and business case modeling. You will play a critical role in enabling data solutions that streamline processes and drive customer value initiatives. You will also support the development of architecture to store, manage, and serve data for multiple stakeholders.
Other main responsibilities include:
* Work closely with the Product Owners to support product development with a data focused approach
* Collaborate with global engineering teams to assess priority and needs for products and systems focused on machine data.
* Develop reporting dashboards and customized queries to execute analytical insights on existing data models
* Actively support initiatives to align growing customer expectations on data analytics within our organization's roadmaps, focusing on digitalization, interoperability, and robotics.
Your profile
You have a Bachelor's degree in Systems Analysis, Computer Science, or a similar discipline and proficiency in common data analytic languages, including SQL, Python, and R. You are someone who thrives in a dynamic environment and can handle multiple concurrent projects. You possess a creative mindset and natural curiosity, always seeking innovative solutions in a fast-paced setting. Excellent social and communication skills are essential for this role, as you will need to effectively collaborate and work in a team-oriented environment.
To excel in this position, you should have a genuine passion for data and stay updated with the latest industry trends. You must have experience working with data storage systems, database engines, and cloud-computing solutions. Proficiency in commonly used analytic tools such as PowerBI, Tableau, Pi, and others is required, supported by highly developed analytic skills.
While not mandatory, prior experience in control systems, robotics, and communications protocols would be desirable. Additionally, experience in the fields of Mining, Heavy Equipment, or Construction would be advantageous.
Location and travel
The location for this role is Örebro, Sweden with occasional travel required. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously and the position could be filled before the last application date, so welcome with your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply for this position is 13th August 2023.
For questions about the position please contact George Stirling, Marketing Manager Surface, george.stirling@epiroc.com
