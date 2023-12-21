System Engineer Swm/egsm
2023-12-21
Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a System Engineer SWM/EGSM (Steering Wheel Module/ Electronic Gearshift Module).
Responsibilities
• Perform SWM/EGSM (Steering Wheel Module/ Electronic Gearshift Module) system development that meet functional requirement
• Joint assignment - System Engineering work and also Catia V5 modeling
• Concept development for early phases a crucial part of the assignment
• Design and specify sub-systems and design that meet requirements
• Drives the SWM/EGSM development towards suppliers and internally according to requirements
Qualifications
Qualifications and skills required for the role:
• Extensive knowledge of SWM/EGSM incl software
• Experience in Teamcenter
• Experience in System Weaver
• Experience in Catia
Personal attributes:
• A flexible and innovative mindset
• Ability to work in cross functional team.
• Driven and problem solving attitude.
