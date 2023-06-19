System Engineer L2 Communication System
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Group Trucks Technology is further expanding with new platform solutions for Propulsion products. We are now looking for a System Engineer within the Electric and Electronic area to join our team Embedded System Design, at Powertrain Engineering. Apply here!
About the role
In this position you will work in the team responsible for the Communication System (CAN/LIN/Ethernet) that is a foundation for both conventional and electromobility drivelines. You will be expected to lead system solution investigations and work with requirements, functional safety, and cyber security. You will also network with other stakeholders of the electrical system and work closely with our SW development teams, to make sure our solutions are not only compliant but are also allowing common platform solutions to be used cross projects, cross legislation, cross applications.
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but we believe that you are a structured and solution-oriented person who enjoys working cross-functionally and building relationships. Since we work in close cooperation with our stakeholders and other teams, you are a communicative team player with a high degree of personal responsibility. An open mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas.
Requirements:
University degree in Embedded Software or equivalent education
Several years' experience in communication protocols like CAN/LIN/Ethernet
Knowledge and experience in diagnostic interfaces
Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Proven hands-on experience in embedded system design
Additionally, knowledge and experience in programming embedded real-time systems in C is meritorious. We highly value previous experience in Volvo Propulsion eco-system development environment.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Highly skilled, engaged, and supportive colleagues
Close cooperation with other teams, building valuable relationships and professional network
A dynamic work environment, with the target to develop the most efficient embedded system platform
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills into action? We can't wait to hear from you! If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. Apply here!
Due to summer vacations, all interviews will be held from week 31. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
For additional information about the role, contact Leif Frendin, Group Manager Embedded System Design, leif.frendin@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7895542