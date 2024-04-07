Test Engineer - Electric machines, powerpack and inverters
2024-04-07
We are currently seeking a Test Engineer for our client in the automotive industry based in Gothenburg.
As a Test Engineer, you will conduct tests across various levels, utilizing both stand-alone setups and CAN and HIL-systems. Your responsibilities will include understanding complex systems, conducting tests, and validating data. You will be tasked with testing complete electric machines, powerpacks, and inverters.
Job Responsibilities:
Oversee the daily operations of the test bed.
Ensure all test equipment is properly maintained and calibrated.
Install test objects on the test bed.
Program the Automatic test system.
Develop new tests, such as creating new drive cycles and setting up simulation models in the test bed computer system.
Plan, execute, and analyze tests in collaboration with internal customers.
Stay updated on new test methods and systems.
Experience Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar field.
Experience as a Tester, developing test cases.
Familiarity with working with requirements and protocols.
Experience with Agile methodologies.
Required Skills:
Proficiency in tools such as CAN, CANoe, Python, System Weaver.
Proactive and positive mindset with a strong Can-Do attitude.
Analytical and structured approach to problem-solving.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Excellent communication & documentations skills.
Ability to work effectively within a team.
If you meet these qualifications and are enthusiastic about joining a dynamic team in the automotive industry, we encourage you to apply.
