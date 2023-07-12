System Engineer Ad & Adas | Software & Electronics
2023-07-12
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. Your experience as a System Engineer would be invaluable to us in our mission to grow in the areas of Autonomous Drive and Advanced Drive Assistance Systems.
As a premium brand within the automotive industry Polestar have high expectations on our features which drives the need for excellent platform and system solutions.
If you are an innovative, open-minded person who believes that electrification is the future of the automotive industry, we would like to hear from you.
This position is based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
Our Polestar Drive team is a team with a mission to deliver the next generation AD and ADAS systems. The department where the drive team is located have several teams that covers everything between Advanced Engineering, concept study and production projects. As a System Engineer you will be the go-to-expert for all kind of questions related to architecture and system solutions. You will be part of the core team supporting all tech areas within Polestar Drive. This will require you to be flexible and prepared to take-on all kind of system/architecture tasks in the included technology areas which are AD and ADAS.
Since the development is rapidly changing you must enjoy searching for and adapting to new technologies within your area like new architecture solutions and platform solutions. You will belong to Polestar Drive that have different disciplines and you are expected to support the rest of the organisation with competence in your specific area.
When it comes to system related interface with internal and external partners you will be the front person with the responsibility to drive Polestar Drives wanted solutions.
Your key objectives/responsibilities will be:
• Create system requirements and system solutions
• System specification management
• Support aftermarket with analysis
• Support Advance Engineering projects
• Keep track of Polestars different electrical architectures and competitors' architectures
• Visit platform providers and keep track of their development / roadmap
• Be part of / give input to sourcing
Who you are
You have a strong will to create the future of electric vehicles - it's probably fair to call you an EV nerd passionate about solving climate changes. You are enthusiastic, motivated, well-organized and driven. You're not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods. You have a holistic view, including vision, business and customers. You are energized by working in a creative scale-up environment, taking action where you see potential and creating structure where needed.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
• Master or Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
• More than 3 years of experience working within the automotive industry as a Systems Engineer or Architect within the electrical domain
• Previous AD/ADAS experience
• ECUs and sensors
• Automotive electrical architecture, including both
• De-centralized (compute distributed over several ECUs)
• Centralized (central compute)
• SW architecture (the different SW layers and the structure)
• Requirement levels and creation
• Signal data base handling and the translation into the service-oriented domain
• Network technologies (CAN, Flexray, LIN, Ethernet, LVDS..)
• ISO26262 - System Safety
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
