System engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-04-08
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
What you bring:
• You have a relevant education within electrical engineering and have several years of experience in the field.
• You have experience with SPHA or other relevant I/O solutions
• You have Experience some electrical CAD programs and have worked with layouts and circuit diagrams.
• Previous experience of our product line and other power generation products are highly valued.
• You communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing.
Responsibilities
Electrical Systems contains of 5 teams, 4 teams within electrical engineering and 1 team of Project Lead Engineers. We handle all electrical installation, from high voltage to low voltage, start motors, electrical installation and local equipment rooms for control and measurements. You will be part of a team consisting of about 20 people. We are a group that cherishes community and good cooperation. We focus on diversity and welcome dissidents to constantly further develop our way of working.
Qualifications
About the candidate:
• You have good communication skills and appreciate cooperation with others.
• You are driven and take active responsibility for planning your time and work.
• You have the ability to work well in a team, taking responsibility for your progress and ensuring your team is up to speed with your progress. You ask for support when needed and help others as often as possible.
• You focus on Quality and Customer Satisfaction, ensuring that your work is delivered both in time and with highest possible standard.
• You care about your colleagues and respect everyone for who they are. You see the benefit of working in a diverse team and appreciate a broad network.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/5873526d-f80f-4fa8-a0da-b495ee2d9963
Slottsvägen 2-6 (visa karta
)
612 31 FINSPÅNG Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9842426