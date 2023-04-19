System Engineer
2023-04-19
ALPS Alpine Europe GmbH - Sweden Filial., one of the world's premier manufacturers of electronic components for computer, communications and car electronic equipment and is the industry leading manufacturer of high performance mobile electronics. ALPS Alpine, founded in 1948, is the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, an integrated system approach incorporating digital entertainment, security and navigation products for your mobile entertainment.
We are now looking for a:
System Engineer
The System Engineer will work in a team with a Project Manager, HW engineers, Mechanical Engineer etc. The System Engineer is responsible for overall system engineering of the product including relation between Software and Hardware. The system engineer is also main responsible for Functional Safety and Cyber security aspects of the product.
Key accountabilities:
Main responsible for interfacing between ALPS Alpine HQ and customer with regards to System related issues (overall customer system as well as the HW/SW system within the component boundary.
Handling of all engineering related Q&A and negotiation with customer
Requirement analysis of customer requirements
Lead of Functional Safety activities from AAEU-SW
Lead of Cyber Security activities from AAEU-SW
Main responsible for the HW/SW Interface specification (used by customer software development team). Communication, release, negotiation etc
Participation in Customer events and present Alps Alpine
Skills:
Graduate in Electrical/Electronics Engineering
OEM vehicle manufacturer or supplier experience
>10years experience of development of electronics for Computing System products
Established relationship with manufacturers of key components such as SoC
Experience in various bus systems used in automotive (CAN, Ethernet, GMSL, A2B etc etc)
OEM vehicle manufacturer or Tier1 supplier experience
Expert skill in Functional Safety (ISO26262)
Expert skill in Cyber Security
Experience with automotive SW development and SW development processes (e.g. A-SPICE) etc.
Fast learner
Good communication skills
Handle stress well
Must be fluent in both spoken and written Japanese and English
PC literate including Microsoft Word, Excel etc.
Driving License (Type B)
Ideal Candidate would be:
Able to work with initiative and independently.
Able to communicate with customers professionally and assertively when required.
Eager to learn and develop within the company.
Able to present a professional image at all times.
Willing to take full ownership of issues and be persistent in the resolution.
Will be flexible in the role to remain focused on customer satisfaction.
Able to work well in a team.
Will have a close attention to detail and accurate working.
Self-Motivated for personal development.
Able to travel overseas within Europe and Japan if the project situation requires it.
