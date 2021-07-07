System Engineer - The We Select Company AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

The We Select Company AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-07Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. ("Sirius") is an international, multi-billion dollar, public company providing reinsurance on a worldwide basis through four principal segments: Global Property, Global A&H, Specialty & Casualty, and Run-off and Other. Sirius offers insurance and reinsurance products for property lines and agriculture, accident and health, medical travel, aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposures. Sirius has locations around the globe, with principal locations in Bermuda, Stockholm, New York and London.Senior System Engineer to Global Reinsurance and Specialty SegmentWe are looking for a System Engineer to help build development infrastructure, work with solution integration, end-to-end testing and releases. The role will be cross-functional where you will support our development teams in creating business critical systems that are used by the organization. Within Sirius, an Agile transformation is underway, based on SAFe, where we build independent, cross-functional teams to support the business units' value streams. For that work, we are looking for an experienced System Engineer to contribute towards the continuous success of our newly formed System Team that is part of an Agile Release Train(ART) in a Lean-Agile environment.About the roleAs a System Engineer we expect you to have a deep technical understanding combined with an understanding of development tools and languages. You will learn how our systems are connected and created, in cooperation with the other teams. As a System Engineer you will design, improve and execute tests (unit, performance and security) in order to secure needed quality of the delivered software and IT service.Furthermore, you will also implement CI/CD by integrating automation builds in development pipelines. At Sirius we work with TDD and it is important that has a comprehensive understanding of different technical solutions and tools to help the teams succeed in developing new solutions and system, but also for you to be able to improve the ways of working for the development teams.Main ResponsibilitiesSetup, maintain and perform test automation frameworks on multiple application platformsBuild test scenarios and acceptance testsUnderstand the flow of code and how it interacts with different components and applicationsWork with deployment teams to resolve issues and coordinate on product designResearch test tools, methodologies, trends and upgrading existing practices and processesUnderstanding the Secure Software Development Life Cycle (SSDLC)Build development infrastructureProvide visibility into gaps, issues, risks and opportunities across the teamEducation and ExperienceTo be successful in this role we believe that you have a few years of experience in a similar role, either working as a test engineer, system engineer or as a developer. You are most likely familiar with BDD and TDD and have also been working with automation testing as well as database and API testing. We also believe that you have a demonstrated proficiency in Agile/Lean/SAFe principles and frameworks quality and testing best practices.To be able to deliver in this role, we believe that your toolkit is up to date and that you can use it to tackle any problem that comes your way, and that you have an answer or are comfortable figuring it out. We also believe that you have knowledge and experience using Azure.Language and CommunicationYou are fluent in English and have strong inter-personal and communication skills; capable of working closely with different teams and stakeholders.ApplicationIf you are interested in applying for this position, please press the button "Apply now" and send your application. If you have any questions regarding this position, feel free to contact Oscar Stierncreutz at 072 224 8530. We look forward to receiving your application!Sirius is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We offer excellent opportunities for competitive salaries, employee development and comprehensive benefits for a diverse workforce.2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-21The We Select Company AB5853004