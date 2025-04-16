System Engineer - Pro Robotics - Husqvarna Group
2025-04-16
Husqvarna is at the forefront of robotizing the greenspace industry. Within the Pro Robotic R&D department, we are dedicated to delivering innovative, top-end robotic products and solutions that meet the demands of professional customers.
What We Do:
We believe in optimizing customer value by taking a solutions perspective. Our responsibility includes professional robotic products and related digital solutions. This offers the opportunity to work in a focused and agile team with cutting-edge technology across various engineering fields. We solve complex problems together with highly skilled colleagues from other disciplines, contributing to a more sustainable world.
Our dynamic Pro Robotics R&D team, consisting of around 85 people, is expanding, and we're investing further in Pro Robotics solutions. We're seeking a Senior System Engineer to join our System & Test group. Our group currently includes 14 people, containing both Technical Project Managers, System Engineers, and System Testers.
As a Senior System Engineer, you will be responsible for the overall requirements and design of the Pro robotic lawnmower products and solutions. You will tackle complex questions to find the best solutions by integrating electronics, software, and mechanics. In this central role, you will often lead cross-disciplinary technical teams and ensure comprehensive system documentation, both internally and externally.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering with at least 10 years of relevant experience.
• Extensive experience in product development and/or systems engineering, with expertise in at least two of the following areas: embedded software, electronics, mechanics, or mechatronics.
• Practical experience in requirements management.
Additional experience in the following areas is a plus
• Leading technical teams or projects
• Working with autonomous systems or robotics
• Certification or Functional Safety
You are a goal-oriented, analytical, and communicative professional who takes responsibility for your work. You are open-minded, curious, and eager to learn and develop new technologies alongside your colleagues.
Placement: At our site in Huskvarna.
Explore More
To learn more about our innovative projects and the exciting opportunities at Husqvarna, check out the following links. Discover how you can be part of our journey to revolutionize the greenspace industry and contribute to a more sustainable future.
Husqvarna Automower Pro series 2025 - Autonomous solutions for Sports, golf and facility management
For what matters, Pro Robotic Golf range
Husqvarna Autonomous Solutions at 6 Swedish Courses
Your Application
Please submit your application as soon as possible, as we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Elias Josefsson at elias.josefsson @husqvarnagroup.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact, Talent Acquisition Partner Gorjana Dubovina at gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
Winning Through Culture
At Husqvarna Group, we believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future! Learn more about our culture here: Our Culture | Husqvarna Group Så ansöker du
