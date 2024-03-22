System EDS engineer
We are Zeekr Technology Europe. Powered by engineers and creative minds from all over the world. Located in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the leading mobility innovation grounds worldwide. Established in 2013 as CEVT and began with the mission to create a revolutionary modular vehicle architecture, CMA. As of 2024, CEVT is now Zeekr Technology Europe, signaling our belonging within Zeekr. Delivering intelligent, sustainable, and user centric technology and software for tomorrow's electric mobility today.
Are you ready to engineer the future of electrical distribution systems? Join us on a journey where innovation meets impact, where every connection sparks a revolution!
We are seeking a dynamic System Engineer to lead the charge in revolutionizing electrical distribution systems. Your mission? To craft seamless, efficient systems that power the vehicles of tomorrow.
Your role will encompass a wide array of challenges, from system and wiring dimensioning to fuse strategies and beyond. But this isn't just about numbers and diagrams - it's about understanding the intricate dance of connectivity and bringing it to life.
Collaboration will be your cornerstone as you work closely with function, system, and component experts both within and beyond our organization. Together, we'll harness the collective brilliance to shape the future of mobility.
But that's not all. Your expertise will extend globally as you engage with suppliers, navigating complex systems and dimensions with finesse. Your communication skills will be the conduit through which innovation flows, forging partnerships that transcend borders.
This isn't just a job - it's a calling. A chance to be at the forefront of change, to ignite sparks of ingenuity, and to leave a legacy that resonates for generations to come.
Join us, and together, let's electrify the world
Who You Are:
Like us, you believe that great teams are about personalities, not just skills. We believe that your down-to-earth and inspiring personality makes you get things done pragmatically and proactively while having fun. It is important to have a positive mindset and "we-can-do-it" attitude while taking a collaborative and structured approach to reach the best possible outcome under the given circumstances.
You effectively communicate technical concepts and ideas to stakeholders and customers at all levels in English. Prioritization skills and an agile mindset along with your ability to see the bigger picture and eliminate roadblocks make it easier for you to deal with ambiguity, work under demanding conditions, and create a successful working climate in these situations. Last, but not the least, you have cultural awareness, especially Asian - European culture.
We believe in teams that take maximum advantage of strengths inherent in diversity and inclusion. We find that inclusive and balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions.
Do you want to join us on our journey? Welcome, to contact us for more information:
Björn Lövhammer, Head of Attributes & Power Distribution, bjorn.lovhammer@zeekrtech.eu
for questions regarding the position
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter, kristina.larsson@zeekrtech.eu
for questions regarding the recruitment process
Read more about our recruitment process here (https://career.zeekrtech.eu/pages/recruitment-process).
Last application date: 2024-04-13
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Please note that due to GDPR, we can only accept applications and CVs sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at Zeekr Technology Europe
More than 900 researchers and engineers in Gothenburg, Sweden. Delivering intelligent, sustainable, and user centric technology and software for tomorrow's electric mobility today. We thrive on speed, innovation, and collaboration. We aim to adapt and lead change. Join our vibrant team now.
• Supportive and creative work environment
• 30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
• Annual STI program to reward your performance
• Flexible workplace with possibility to work from home 2 days a week
