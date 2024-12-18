System Development Engineer eMobility R&D Asia
2024-12-18
Scania has decided to establish a third industrial hub in China with the capacity to produce some 50,000 vehicles per year. Alongside building a new factory and an expansion of the sales network we will also establish a local R&D organisation in China. Our mission in R&D Industrial Operations Asia is to develop trucks especially adapted for the Chinese market, the biggest commercial vehicle market in the world.
Are you ready for the greatest adventure of your life? Then come and write Scania history together with us at Powertrain Development Industrial Operations Asia!
The Team
The work will be carried out by a dedicated organisation - which will develop and manage the products over time. We work mainly in the early stages and with concept development. The organisation will consist of colleagues from all brands within the TRATON Group together with many new colleagues from China. We are building the organisation simultaneously as we develop the product.
Your Role
The market for heavy-duty BEV vehicles has started to grow in China and we believe that we will need a product in that segment in the near future. You will be an essential part of the team starting to understand and develop the product that fits the customer in China. As for the other products in our portfolio, the cost is essential to keep low however we still need to get excellent performance.
Your working task will be to understand what properties components like battery, e-machine, and thermal management system need to have for a good customer fit/cost optimization. From a theoretical level, you need to understand what influences different properties and we also see that you participate hands-on in testing - in other words, combining theory and practice.
Your Profile
You have a solid background in automotive and system development for electrified heavy vehicles. Most likely you have worked with components like e-machines or thermal management on a system level. You have worked with colleagues from both HW, SW, and controlling teams and maybe have been leading small workgroups. You appreciated the frequent contact with purchasing, production, and other colleagues working with cross functions of the Powertrain and Complete vehicle. You are structured and thorough in your work and can easily put together clear technical requirement documents and designs for the system level.
We believe you have a passion for technology and understand cause-and-effect relationships in a technical system. This position is great for you who want to broaden your knowledge of Powertrain and dare to challenge the current technology to find more cost-efficient solutions. You have a solid background in automotive and system development for electrified heavy vehicles. Most likely you have worked as a system development engineer with INCA, or similar tools, and appreciated the frequent contact with purchasing, production, and other colleagues working with cross functions of the Powertrain and Complete vehicle. You are structured and thorough in your work and can easily put together clear technical requirement documents and designs for the system level.
Your Education
We believe you have a master's degree in engineering, or similar, and have experience from the automotive industry for at least 5 years. You are highly proficient in both spoken and written English (English Level C1 - CEFR) and can work with Microsoft Office suite and INCA, or similar. CE driver's license is a merit.
More Information
Please contact Andreas Tjärning, Group manager Pre-development Powertrain, email: andreas.tjarning@scania.com
During the Christmas holiday season, you can expect delays in the replies. We hope for your understanding.
Application
Your application should include a CV and copies of grades or diploma. Scania uses tests in the recruitment process. A background check may be conducted for this position. Selection and interviews will start after the application period, in week 3 in January 2025. Apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but no later than January 12, 2025.
Please note: If you already are a Scania employee, you log in and apply via MySuccess/Careers.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
