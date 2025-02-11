System Developer with CI/CD and DevOps Expertise - Gothenburg (On-Site)

Vipas AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-02-11


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Göteborg, Jönköping, Linköping, Karlskoga, Lund eller i hela Sverige

Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Are you an experienced system developer with strong CI/CD and DevOps skills? We are looking for a consultant for our client in Gothenburg for a long-term assignment where you will work with modern development methods and technologies in a dynamic environment.

Key Responsibilities:
In this role, you will focus on developing and improving CI/CD processes as well as system development in a Linux-based environment. You will be an essential part of the team, contributing with your expertise in automation, scripting, and platform development. The assignment requires strong collaboration and communication skills, as you will work closely with both developers and operations teams. Requirements:

3-7 years of experience in system development


Solid knowledge of Linux OS


Experience with Jenkins or similar CI/CD tools


Understanding of virtualization


Strong knowledge of DevOps principles


Experience with scripting (Bash, PowerShell, Bourne shell, Python)


Experience in platform development


Strong communication and teamwork skills


Why Join Us?

Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathianantu@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!

Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Vipas AB (org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se

Arbetsplats
Vipas AB

Kontakt
Swathi Anantu
swathianantu@vipas.se

Jobbnummer
9158251

Prenumerera på jobb från Vipas AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Vipas AB: