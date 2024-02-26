System Developer
About our company
Toyota Material Handling Logistics Solutions AB is part of Toyota Material Handling Europe, where we have 13,000 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with today's and tomorrow's material handling challenges. The subsidiary Logistics Solutions (TMHLS), a central part of the development and innovation, is located at Lindholmen in Gothenburg. Logistics Solutions develops solutions for warehouse Automation and has approximately 120 employees. Our headquarters is located in Mjölby, Sweden, and outside Brussels.
It's time for you to make a MOVE! Join us as a Software Developer, where you will work with cutting-edge, future-proof software. You will be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
Job description
As a Software Developer, you will be part of our development team working to create software that will stand the test of time. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications for sustainable autonomous vehicles used by businesses worldwide. You will work daily with the latest technologies and tools to create efficient, reliable, and scalable software solutions, ensuring our applications are up-to-date and relevant for years.
Your Profile
You are enthusiastic and curious and enjoy working in teams with a passion for smart software solutions. You are inspired by solving challenges with a quality mindset, meeting people, having fun and trying new things and technologies without prestige.
* Relevant university degree in automation, Computer Science or equivalent
* Proven experience in developing or testing software applications and programming
* Knowledge of C#/.NET, MongoDB, Elastic/Kibana (ELK), Linux, Windows, Docker, Rabbit MQ
* Experience with agile methodologies, preferably in SAFe and Agile Wow, and working in DevOps teams.
* Knowledge of cloud computing platforms, e.g. Azure
* Understanding IT and data security with experience developing secure software at scale.
* Great communication skills and fluent in English, written and verbal
Our offer
We are stable, global, and influential in a rapidly growing high-tech industry in fast transformation. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment where you always act within an international context. This position is located at Toyota Material Handling Logistics Solution in Gothenburg. Still, the possibility of working hybrid is a natural part of the deal, so it is an attractive benefits package and a yearly bonus.
Most importantly, we have great people like you onboard who continuously learn, improve and collaborate to deliver quality in everything we do. While you keep moving us forward, we look forward to seeing your career move unpredictably. Ersättning
