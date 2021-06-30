System Designer - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
System Designer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-06-30
Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Welcome to join us as System Designer within the Charging ART. We are responsible for the development of competitive charging solutions ranging from the on-board charger and DC/DC converters in the vehicles to charging cables, wall boxes and external energy systems like solar cells, energy management and energy storage. The team is the core competence centre in Northern Europe regarding Charging solutions.
The on-board charger (OBC) is essential for electrified vehicles, it holds the functionality to charge the traction battery from the grid, and it is for sure of highest importance in a pure electric vehicle. AC- and DC-charging are in current projects and technologies like smart charging and wireless charging is around the corner. The DC/DCs converts energy from the traction battery to the low voltage system for suppling all the 12/48V power consumers in the car.
The external energy system area is growing and will play a more important role for Volvo Cars going forward. The ambition is that our customers shall have the opportunity to charge their vehicles in a sustainable and safe way, and the possibility to integrate with smart energy management systems. This is where we want your help!
What you will do
As a System Designer you will be responsible for the system design of the external energy systems. You will need high competence and drive in developing energy efficient solutions that are integrated in a seamless way. Integration is both in technical terms towards the electric grid and the car but also towards the customer to create a leading user experience. Innovative solutions within a highly competitive segment is required and expected from you.
You will also contribute to the program-level vision, roadmap, and content presentations.
You and your skills
You are passionate about energy solutions and cars, both from a customer and technical point of view. You have a high level of engagement and a strong enthusiasm. It is crucial to be good at cross-functional work and networking, since collaboration with internal and external stakeholders will be part of your daily work, hence you need to possess great communication and cooperation skills. You need to be structured and have leadership and organizational skills, in order to lead and guide the development in the desired direction.
BSc/MSc or several years of relevant experience
Experience within energy system solutions, both hardware and software development.
Knowledge of grid codes and their implications
Experience from system integration
Knowledge within data communication protocols
An innovative mindset
Experience working as an electrical design engineer in automotive industry is meritorious
Leadership experience, i.e. as a scrum master or similar technical lead is meritorious
Experience from agile development is meritorious
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager, Jacob Edvinsson, Manager System development Charging and Power supply at jacob.edvinsson@volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Kristin Lövgren at kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com. Please note we do not handle applications vie mail.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via the link below as soon as possible but no later than 2021-08-15.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5837760
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-06-30
Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Welcome to join us as System Designer within the Charging ART. We are responsible for the development of competitive charging solutions ranging from the on-board charger and DC/DC converters in the vehicles to charging cables, wall boxes and external energy systems like solar cells, energy management and energy storage. The team is the core competence centre in Northern Europe regarding Charging solutions.
The on-board charger (OBC) is essential for electrified vehicles, it holds the functionality to charge the traction battery from the grid, and it is for sure of highest importance in a pure electric vehicle. AC- and DC-charging are in current projects and technologies like smart charging and wireless charging is around the corner. The DC/DCs converts energy from the traction battery to the low voltage system for suppling all the 12/48V power consumers in the car.
The external energy system area is growing and will play a more important role for Volvo Cars going forward. The ambition is that our customers shall have the opportunity to charge their vehicles in a sustainable and safe way, and the possibility to integrate with smart energy management systems. This is where we want your help!
What you will do
As a System Designer you will be responsible for the system design of the external energy systems. You will need high competence and drive in developing energy efficient solutions that are integrated in a seamless way. Integration is both in technical terms towards the electric grid and the car but also towards the customer to create a leading user experience. Innovative solutions within a highly competitive segment is required and expected from you.
You will also contribute to the program-level vision, roadmap, and content presentations.
You and your skills
You are passionate about energy solutions and cars, both from a customer and technical point of view. You have a high level of engagement and a strong enthusiasm. It is crucial to be good at cross-functional work and networking, since collaboration with internal and external stakeholders will be part of your daily work, hence you need to possess great communication and cooperation skills. You need to be structured and have leadership and organizational skills, in order to lead and guide the development in the desired direction.
BSc/MSc or several years of relevant experience
Experience within energy system solutions, both hardware and software development.
Knowledge of grid codes and their implications
Experience from system integration
Knowledge within data communication protocols
An innovative mindset
Experience working as an electrical design engineer in automotive industry is meritorious
Leadership experience, i.e. as a scrum master or similar technical lead is meritorious
Experience from agile development is meritorious
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager, Jacob Edvinsson, Manager System development Charging and Power supply at jacob.edvinsson@volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Kristin Lövgren at kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com. Please note we do not handle applications vie mail.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via the link below as soon as possible but no later than 2021-08-15.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5837760