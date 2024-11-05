System Design Engineer needed!
Perido AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Physics, or similar? Are you a communicative and solution-oriented person ready for the next step in your career? You might be the right fit for this position, please keep reading!
About the position
Perido is looking for a System Design Engineer for our client, a major player in the automotive industry. The position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a System Design Engineer, you will play a key role in designing and developing control models to enhance customer functionality. Your work will span various areas, including creating functional and system safety architectures, defining signals and subsystems, and setting requirements for ECUs, sensors, and actuators. This diverse role offers the opportunity to apply your expertise across multiple facets of system design to deliver high-quality, integrated solutions.
Your characteristics
As a System Design Engineer, strong interpersonal skills are key, as you'll be working within a broad network of internal and external stakeholders. Your ability to communicate effectively and manage multiple projects simultaneously makes you a great fit for this dynamic role. You bring a technical mindset and thrive in a team-oriented environment, appreciating diverse cultural perspectives. With strong analytical skills, you approach each task with structure and organization, staying focused on business objectives and performance goals. A solution-oriented mindset drives you to find practical answers to complex challenges, making you a valuable asset in this position.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Sc. degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Physics or similar
System engineering or software design within the automotive sector or similar
Experience from safety-critical systems
Driver's license (type B)
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Meritorious
Knowledge of other electrical base technologies (e.g. network design or communication, diagnostics)
Experience in Vehicle Dynamics
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment for one year. Start as soon as possible.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34900 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34900". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/lediga-jobb/
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8994585