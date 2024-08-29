System Design Engineer Experienced
2024-08-29
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Would you like to play a central role in developing the future diagnostic services and tools for the Volvo Group's aftermarket solutions?
Would you like to have the responsibility for a portion of a larger technology/service eco-systems?
As Platform Engineer in Diagnostic Platform Engineering, you will be involved in full lifecycle of our diagnostic service-based systems and tools supporting AB Volvo Aftermarket needs. You will be responsible for driving the technical solution around Product Communication or Vehicle Software Deployment or Diagnostics according to our product roadmaps and vehicle projects.
All work is done in agile teams in iterative collaboration with Product Owners, Business Analysts, Developers and UX specialists.
To succeed in this role, you must be willing to develop your skills within the area, have a can-do attitude and mentality and be driving for results.
This is us!
We are dynamic, we believe teamwork and collaboration is the foundation for great products and an attractive workplace. Therefore, we work in an agile SAFe inspired manner which empowers you and the teams to plan the work and deliver solutions together.
Your focus will be to:
* Architect and develop our solutions in the domain of Product Communication or Vehicle Software Deployment or Diagnostics
* Represent Diagnostic Platform Engineering in vehicle projects supporting and defining technical solutions around Product Communication, Vehicle Software Deployment or Diagnostics
* Be role-model for seamless collaboration within agile team, hence promote and exemplify full integration between traditional requirement breakdown, solution architect work, coding and testing enabled by shared work
Relevant knowledge/experience:
* A Master- or Bachelor's degree in engineering (preferably Electrical Engineering, Physics Engineering or Mechatronics/Automation Engineering or Computer Science).
* You have previous experience as hardware and/or software developer/architect related to vehicle/product communication or software deployment for diagnostic purpose.
* Good knowledge about programming languages C#, .NET and Python. And, good knowledge in Javascript/Typescript.
* Good knowledge of vehicle communication protocols (J1587, J1939, CAN, UDS, etc.)
* Experience with System Architecture design (full system on/off board).
* Experience with agile software development way of working such as DevOps, continuous integration, delivery, and deployment.
* Good knowledge of the equipment for electronics System testing (CANoe, CANalyzer, etc.)
* Good knowledge in ethernet protocols development and usage, DOIP.
* Good knowledge about electronics / embedded SW development
* Excellent English and experience of work in a multi-cultural environment are also considered to be a merit
Who are you?
We believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference within our organization. If you see yourself working in an environment that challenges you to combine your theoretical strengths with a more hands on attitude, then we believe you have the right attitude to be successful in this position. You enjoy working globally and will be working within an international team with team members world-wide. You are a person with ability to see the bigger picture and you love the challenge in finding efficient solutions.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Last application day is the 16th of September.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
