System Design Engineer
2024-12-06
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The team is responsible for developing Core System Platform apps for different functions such as, optimization of energy and power usage in the car, usage management and start. The responsibility spans from early concept to industrialization and follow-up in the field. The team is cross-functional and responsible for system design, system safety, SW development and verification.
We are dedicated to building cross-functional and empowered teams and an agile environment where we learn every day, challenge each other and give continuous feedback.
Your role
Your main focus will be within system design and function specification. You will be part of writing system documentation, requirement management, review and sign-off technical documentation.
You will work in close collaboration with other competences and contribute to each other within the areas of software-, system- and hardware engineering.
You will lead the development of the concept solution, which means a strategy and structure to balance energy consumption for the complete electrical system during all phases of life. The work also involves monitoring implementations in ongoing car programs to secure feedback to the concept solution.
Qualifications
You have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical engineering or Computer science or equivalent experience. You have worked with embedded function or SW development, preferably in the automotive industry for at least a few years. Experience in power electronics is beneficial.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
As a person you are structured with good documentation skills. Self-driven, flexible and with a positive attitude.
