System Design Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2024-08-02
We are doing something unique in the power industry - our technology enables greater amounts of power to reach customers with minimal environmental impact. Enabling integration of renewable power generation and enhancing power grid reliability. As pioneers and market leaders in the field we deliver groundbreaking power quality solutions to customers all over the world!
We are expanding our team in Västerås, Sweden, and are looking for you who want to be part of the journey to enable grids for the future! We have a friendly, diverse, and multidisciplinary environment. This is a team that you can flourish in and where you are given responsibility as well as an excellent platform to build your future career upon either as a specialist in system design area or proceed in other areas within Grid & Power Solutions.
We welcome applications from both experienced and junior professionals who are eager to take their career to the next level. Apply today!
Your responsibilities
As a System Design Engineer, your mission will be to define the overall technical solutions and cover several technical areas, which provide great opportunities for varied and developing work.
Your tasks will include main circuit design of Power Quality Solutions comprising e.g. our SVC Light Enhanced active power capabilities through supercapacitors, and related design studies. You will also have the possibility to perform power system studies to verify the plants' performances in our customers' networks.
You will be in close contact with the other engineering disciplines, sub-suppliers, project managers, customers, and other Hitachi Energy units globally.
You will also have close connection to research and development activities for our complete product portfolio.
You will have the opportunity to be responsible for the entire System Design's scope in delivery projects and to coordinate all related tasks to ensure we deliver on time and within budget.
Your background
You have an interest in Electrical Power Systems.
You hold an M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or Energy Systems Engineering with a focus on electrical power engineering, control systems or similar, preferably having relevant experience.
It is meritorious if you have previous experience working with supercapacitors or batteries for power systems.
You have the ability to work independently as well as in a team.
You are used to and are comfortable taking responsibility for your deliverables, internally as well as externally towards customers and sub-suppliers.
You have good communication skills and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself for continuous development in both the short and long term.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Last day to send in your application is 1/9 - 2024. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Patrik Sandquist, patrik.sandquist@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid +46 (10)7389148, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark +4610 7385142. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, Hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
