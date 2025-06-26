System Design Engineer
Polarium Energy Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polarium Energy Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
Location: Polarium HQ (Stockholm) and Tomteboda (Solna).
Main Responsibilities:
As a System Engineer, your responsibilities will include:
Designing technical solutions that integrate both hardware and software components
Documenting, analyzing, and tracing requirements from customers, standards, and internal stakeholders
Leading or supporting certification efforts (e.g. CE, UL, EMC, safety), including preparation of technical documentation
Writing and reviewing technical documentation such as product requirements, test specifications, system descriptions, and user manuals
Conducting risk assessments
Developing certification strategies and corresponding documentation
Qualifications and Experience
Master's or Bachelor's degree in a relevant engineering field
Strong communication skills and ability to manage external contacts with confidence
Ability to act independently and determine methods and procedures for new or unique assignments
Proactive and highly motivated, with a strong sense of ownership
Ability to comprehend and clearly communicate complex ideas in English
Capacity to maintain a holistic perspective while remaining attentive to detail
Structured and analytical mindset
Self-motivated with strong collaboration abilities
Willingness to travel occasionally
Fluent in both English and Swedish, written and spoken
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polarium Energy Solutions AB
(org.nr 556986-5461), http://www.polarium.com Arbetsplats
Polarium Kontakt
Christer Lindkvist christer.lindkvist@polarium.com Jobbnummer
9405892