System Design Engineer - Insulation Coordination
2024-09-17
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Your responsibilities
To successfully take on this position, you need to be thorough and structured with a high technical interest and strive for good solutions within the set time limits. You will be involved in projects, tenders, base and some R&D work.
To grow with each task, enabling yourself to develop and take more and more responsibility. HVDC is a complex product, there is always more to learn.
Your main task will be to study and verify the overvoltage protection scheme through simulations in PSCAD/EMTDC.
Project/tender specific fault scenarios need to be investigated and the resulting overvoltage's from the simulations will be input for equipment specifications and mechanical layout.
Handle the interface with other interfacing departments. Ensuring you understand their needs, and they yours, and to work for a good corporation for best end results together.
Live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
We are looking for self-motivated and reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style, as well as strong communicative and collaborative skills.
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in relevant area of Engineering.
It is a merit if you have a couple of years of experience in this field.
As a person you are supportive, fearless, open-minded and eager to learn new things. Your dare to take matters into your own hands, do not shy away from asking if needed and participate actively in discussions.
You are ready to work in an international and multicultural work environment.
You are proficient in English, since you will be part of a company that operates on the global arena.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join! Welcome to apply before September 28th. The selection will take place continuously.
More information: Recruiting Manager Jonas Bergström, jonas.bergstrom@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
