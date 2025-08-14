System Architect to Mycronic Pattern Generator!
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's does. With unique and world-leading production solutions, we spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic is on a journey of growth, where we continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Do you have several years of experience in software architecture and are looking for an exciting challenge at one of the world's most high-tech companies? Then this is the opportunity for you!
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company that has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide for over 50 years. Today, we continue to grow and serve customers in an expanding variety of industries. What we do shapes the future of technology and, in turn, the way we live our lives tomorrow. The Pattern Generator (PG) division, which you will belong to, holds a unique position in the market as the world's leading supplier of mask writers for production of advanced photomasks. These photomasks are used globally, providing cutting-edge production solutions for high-resolution displays and semiconductor chips. Almost all displays you see around you; TV:s, computers, tablets, mobile phones etc. are manufactured using our technology. This is a role for someone who thrives in close collaboration with others in a high-tech environment where there is always something new to learn.
• A role where you work in the absolute forefront of Mycronic's tech development!
• To be part of an open, innovative, and collaborative work environment at a company that truly believes the relationships we build with our customers and with each other are the keys to success.
• Nice colleagues and high levels of expertise - you will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures.
• A company with great opportunities for professional growth and development.
You will find yourself at the very forefront of the electronics industry and have the
opportunity to work in tight collaboration with our software disciplines such as software applications, data science and high-performance computing. You will also work in close collaboration with for example the physics, electronics and mechatronics disciplines as well as product- and project managers.
• Analyse customer and business needs to provide a quality product that meets stakeholder requirements.
• Develop concepts, requirements, architecture, and integration plans in a way that enables effective execution of product development projects.
• Guide designers, review and influence sub-systems, coordinate the technical effort across all disciplines, and secure cross-disciplinary technical decisions.
• Support our sales organization in customer-specific development by performing requirement analyses and product definitions.
• Establish, develop, and share knowledge of current and future technologies and software trends.
• Continuously improve ways of working and set new best practices within systems architecting, integration, and verification.
• Initiate and establish new external contacts and networks that contribute to our development efforts and speed.
Do you have the drive to deliver results, the courage to explore new paths, and the desire to excel together with others? Then Mycronic could be the right place for you! You are a true team player with an open attitude, a positive mindset, and strong communication skills, as you will collaborate with many different people and functions. You are also a strong problem-solver, with the ability to create a holistic view of complex systems.
• A master's degree in engineering physics, computer science or similar
• Around 5+ years of work experience in system design and/or software architecture
• Experience within software development and API design
• Experience in defining requirements and balancing requirement between stakeholders and technical solutions
• Fluency in Swedish & English, written and spoken alike
• Knowledge within lithography processes, semiconductor or display technology
• Experience within Project Management
• Start: By agreement
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Täby
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and Mycronic's wish is that all questions from external applications regarding the position goes to Academic Work.
• Contact details: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
and Recruitment Coordinator Minna Loosaar, minna.loosaar@academicwork.se
• Phone interview
• Personality & problem-solving test
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Mycronic
• References + decision
A culture of collaboration and personal growth
At Mycronic, we love what we do, but most importantly who we do it with. Because to us the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success. Take part in the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses who are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share in the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity but depends upon it. Here you are expected to have a voice and will be encouraged to get involved. It's this very mindset that empowers our people to make a positive difference for a broad range of businesses, society and the planet - every day. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
