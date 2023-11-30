System Architect OBD
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
At the Quality Department you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars from Volvo. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. Are you interested in developing next generation products? Do you share our passion for people, the environment and our urge to create a superior driving experience? Then this is the place for you to prosper.
This position is within the Diagnostic Legal Compliance team, and we mainly work with OBD attribute features and legal analysis. Now we need to strengthen our workforce with another System Architect OBD..
What you'll do
As System Architect OBD you will perform legal studies, discuss technical solutions regarding OBD and have technical discussions with authorities. You will also be involved in discussions regarding future standards and legal diagnostic requirements onboard Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV). Your work tasks will cover the entire life cycle from development of new legal requirements until product launch and beyond. You will work in an international ambitious team and have a close cooperation with the legal analysts, OBD node owners, suppliers, OBD developers, verification engineers and the homologation department.
Therefore, it is important with social skills and an ability to network. The work occasionally includes travel abroad, where you will represent Volvo in meetings with authorities. We offer you great development opportunities within an exciting role.
Main responsibilities
* Discuss technical solutions with authorities in Sweden, EU, US, China etc.
* Interpret, analyze, and communicate legal requirements as associated with OBD and OBM
* Leading the delivery of the certification documentation
* Participate in working groups for new legislation development
* Advising OBD/OBM development, verification, and certification engineers
* Support OBD homologation departments globally
* Contribute to requirement deployment in applicable RM Tools (eg. CarWeaver and Elektra)
What you'll bring
As a person you are structured and accurate with a strategic mindset. You have the ability to summarize and present the status of your work and enjoy teamwork as well as work independently. Good communicational- and interpersonal skills are important as well as being self-driven and positive.
Required qualifications
* Master of Science or equivalent documented experience
* Senior experience (more than 7 years) from working with OBD
* Deep knowledge in OBD legislation and within diagnostic systems and its functions
Ability to travel on occasion
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67562-42093979". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Volvo Car Corporation Volvo Car Corporation 031590000 Jobbnummer
8299246