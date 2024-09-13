System Architect in Data Management
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
System Architect in Data Management
Data Management and Platform - Let's introduce ourselves.
In the realm of modern vehicle development, data is the cornerstone of innovation, safety, and continuous improvement. Our organization enables harnessing the power of data to sculpt the future of automotive safety technology. We're seeking a seasoned System Architect to lead the charge in design and implementation of efficient systems for data management, ensuring that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers. Volvo for Life.
What you will do
As a System Architect, you will be a key player during the conceptual and design phases of our system development lifecycle. Your role within the design team will involve not only envisioning the architecture but also ensuring its evolution over time to align with our incremental value delivery approach. You'll evaluate emerging technologies, refine business and technical requirements, and champion enhancements to existing system designs. Collaboration will be key, as you work closely with stakeholders across various departments, balancing their diverse needs to craft robust and adaptable architectures. Your primary focus will be to provide architecture and requirements to product owners and development teams, providing guidance on architecture best practices, serving as a technical mentor, and delivering comprehensive system documentation. Additionally, you'll play a pivotal role in strategic decision-making at both department and enterprise levels.
Who you are
We're seeking candidates with several years of experience in system architecture or data architecture, with a strong emphasis on data management, data warehousing, data classification, or relevant fields. Your background should encompass expertise in data engineering, including proficiency in database technologies, data modeling, ETL processes, and data integration. Your track record should showcase your ability to design and implement intricate system architectures for data processing, spanning data lakes, warehouses, and data processing systems. Proficiency in programming languages like Python, Java, or Scala is needed, along with hands-on experience in relevant frameworks and libraries for data processing and analysis. Your analytical prowess enables you to decipher complex data requirements and devise innovative solutions to address business needs effectively. Strong communication and interpersonal skills are a must, enabling you to articulate technical concepts, collaborate seamlessly with cross-functional teams, and lead engaging technical discussions. With demonstrated leadership experience, you inspire and motivate team members, foster a collaborative work environment, and drive successful project outcomes. A relentless commitment to continuous learning underscores your passion for staying ahead of the curve in data management, cloud computing, and analytics methodologies.
Join us in shaping the future of automotive technology through the power of data. Apply now and embark on a journey of innovation and excellence!
Want to know more?
To apply, please submit your CV and cover letter in English. We run interviews continuously, so don't wait to apply! We look forward to your application!
Take the time to learn more about Life at Volvo Cars here: https://lnkd.in/e4iC_Djk
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR. Please direct any questions about the position to the Hiring Manager, Stefan Flink, at stefan.flink@volvocars.com
.
As we use our channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71712-42830134". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Oriana Gracia 0735504620 Jobbnummer
8899257