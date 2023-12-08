System Architect for Autonomous Mining Vehicles
2023-12-08
Are you an experienced software developer interested in system and software architecture who is up for your next challenge? We are developing an Automated Driving System for confined areas and need to strengthen our development with more focus on system architecture. If this is you, please continue to read.
About our team
Our team consists of 7 great system engineers and system owners, all devoted to bringing autonomy to Scania and TRATON. We collaborate with other system engineers with diverse expertise in architecture, safety, security, and ECU hardware.
As your manager, I will be here to support your growth as an individual and team member. I value diversity and a continuous learning culture, it's essential for success. We'll create a development plan together, focusing on purpose, autonomy, expectations, and enjoying our work. I have a sincere interest in the technology but enjoy even more seeing individuals grow in the area. If you want to know more about us I encourage you to reach out!
If you are curious about our work culture you can find some information here: Meet our people, Life at Scania Also have a look at the product in action.
About the role
As a system architect for our PCU, your mission together with other system engineers will be to ensure the operational stability of the Automated Driving System as a whole and that it performs as expected. You are responsible for:
Define and maintain the vision, principles and guidelines for the system architecture
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to systemize new features in our system
Coach software developers to develop good software architecture. Use the combined knowledge from all software developers to define and maintain principles and guidelines as well as coding rules for the system
Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in autonomous vehicle technology and contribute to the ongoing improvement and innovation
Although the responsibility mentioned above is a part of this role, the work is performed in collaboration with experienced software developers, other architects and system owners.
Your profile
Experience in embedded software development
Strong understanding of C++, real-time embedded systems, software architecture, and design principles
Good communication skills and a preference for cross-functional work
We offer
We offer an innovative workplace with great colleagues, an organisation where your contribution is valued and where you can thrive as a person. You will have the possibility to have a flexible workplace, filling your days with a perfect mix of meeting up with colleagues at our modern office, heading to the local test track to get instant feedback on your work when used in the product, and working comfortably from home.
Here you find a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual. You have opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something I, as your manager, encourage and support.
In addition to career and development opportunities, Scania offers other benefits such as a discounted company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, subsidized lunches and much more. In Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express
Contact information
If you have questions or want to know more you are welcome to contact Johan Kingstedt, recruiting manager, at johan.kingstedt@scania.com
Application
If you are interested in taking on this exciting challenge and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, don't hesitate to apply!
Upload your CV and relevant certificates, selection and interviews will be done continuously throughout the application period. You don't have to send a cover letter, instead upload your CV twice. A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
