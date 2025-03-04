System Architect at Crosskey
2025-03-04
We are looking for a System Architect to the Architect team in Core Credits
As an Architect at Core Credits, you will be a key player in shaping the future of our products. You'll contribute significantly to the agile development of Team Customer and collaborate closely with your Architect colleagues in a dynamic virtual team environment. Your dual role as a developer and acting architect will be instrumental in driving the technical evolution of our solutions.
We value a strong grasp of both business and technology. You should be technically skilled, forward-thinking, and an exceptional communicator. Proficiency in English is essential, and knowledge of Swedish or other languages is an added advantage.
You should apply if:
You are passionate about crafting scalable, secure software systems that align with business needs while adhering to industry standards and best practices.
You possess a solid understanding of principles and practices involved in designing and developing system architecture for both cloud services (AWS) and on-premises solutions.
You have successfully migrated legacy software to cloud services, ensuring a seamless transition.
You are adept at making decisions that align with business goals and technical requirements, and you recognize the importance of keeping necessary stakeholders informed.
You excel at identifying issues, analyzing solutions, and implementing the best course of action.
Collaboration is one of your strengths; you thrive in working with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, provide technical guidance, and ensure the successful execution of solutions.
You are dedicated to conducting security assessments and implementing best practices to safeguard software systems against potential threats.
You have several years of software development experience, with expertise in key technologies such as Java, AWS, RPG, Spring and Microservices.
Why Join Us?
Work in a friendly and supportive environment during an exciting time of development, contributing to the launch of a new banking product for the Finnish market. Enjoy flexible work locations and hybrid working options, and actively engage in team, department, and company-level events. Perks including a lunch benefit, training/cultural benefit, and you will receive six weeks of vacation.
To Apply:
If this sounds interesting, please apply with your CV and a short introduction about yourself. Please note that a security clearance will be conducted for the selected candidate. For further information, please contact our recruiter Emma at emma.hjorth@barona.se
. Apply today as the position may be filled before the application deadline.
About Crosskey:
Founded in 2004, Crosskey combines extensive IT knowledge with flexibility, commitment, and a personal touch. We make it easier to create new income from financial services, enabling you to get to market faster with the right offer. Our expertise covers everything from traditional banking to eBanking, card and mobile payments, capital markets, and Open Banking. We have offices in Mariehamn, Stockholm, Helsinki, and Turku. Our customers span the Nordic region and include the Bank of Åland, S-Pankki, DNB, and Marginalen Bank. We look forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
