Volvo Penta, a great place to work
Volvo Penta is a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications. Currently we are growing and transforming to be prepared for a future with low to zero emissions and connected solutions. We understand that change is necessary to stay ahead during this transformation, it is important to use our long experience from product development in combination of incorporating new ways of working when expanding our offer within Connectivity, Automation and Vessel control. If you want to be a part of our challenging and inspiring journey, then you should consider us as your new employer!
We are convinced that, deliver high-quality, high-performance products and services to our customers, comes from having dedicated solution-oriented teams where collaboration is key. We strongly believe in teamwork where you have an important role to make the most out of the people within the team and collaborate well with all supporting functions in the organization. You are encouraged to always take your time to offer your help to your co-workers to support and give guidance.
Volvo Penta has a long experience from product development, and we are using our existing experience and processes as a base when developing our products and adapting our way of working and processes when needed. Within this area it will also be important to know how an agile software and system development process can be combined with traditional development process in an efficient way. Currently we are looking for a Functional System Architect that will be responsible for developing products and services within Vessel control, Automation and/or Connected Solutions.
You and your team will be responsible for leading the technical development, verification and production preparation for full industrialization. It is important that you involve your stakeholders as well as external partners and networks.
Who are you?
As a Functional System Architect, you will take advanced technology products from concept to a real system. You will take lead in cutting edge solutions that will support the zero-emission goal.
A very important task for you as a Functional System Architect is to bring the holistic system view to the vehicle controls teams, explain the context and the reference architecture, and provide design principles and guidelines.
In addition to that, you will of course collaborate closely with the development teams during implementation of new functions and solutions.
Furthermore, you will also contribute in elaborating solution intent from all aspects, from physical architecture to logical software architecture, and you will do that to secure the long-term strategies and development of the complete system. This involves all kind of development, from early advanced engineering and pre-studies, to quality and maintenance for the finished product.
To be able to take on this challenge successfully, we believe that you will possess the following skills and competencies:
Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or similar.
Good knowledge of modern architectural design principles and patterns
Fluent in English both written and spoken
Ability in mentorship and technical leadership.
Preferably have experience from software development, validation and functional safety
You have excellent leadership and coaching skills, and you can easily reach across functions, processes and organization when needed. You bring the best out of individuals as well as the organization
We are your new colleagues
The Vehicle Control team is responsible for the electronic control system for the vessel and vehicle throughout all the phases in the product lifecycle. To mention some specific areas, human machine interface and autonomous solutions are part of the team responsibility. The team contributes to roadmaps for new products and solutions and is responsible for requirement, development, documentation, verification and validation of the system in product projects and maintenance phase as well as taking care of feedback from the market.
Are you curious and have questions? Contact me!
Hiring manager: Oskar Börjessonoskar.borjesson.3@volvo.com
0765534101
