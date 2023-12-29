System Architect
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Can you see yourself in the center, creating technical system solutions paving the way for development of the next generation electrical and electronic Architecture
Join the System Design team within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) as System Architect, in the exciting journey to develop the future Volvo group advanced Electrical & Electronics Architecture to deliver a Sustainable transport Solution
Your future team
Within Vehicle Technology, the role of Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to advance the Electrical and Electronics architecture of our truck's platform by developing and maintaining robust hardware, communication interface, and software platform.
System design team within CSI has the system responsibility for technology area including topologies, Power management, diagnostics etc., creating technical system solutions paving the way for development of Electrical & Electronics architecture and implementation of functions within the CSI domain.
Our System Engineers/ Architect is technically driving and supporting engineers in developing future Electrical platform. We work in an Agile way with the culture of empowering people to grow and have the trust and courage to act. We thrive on teamwork, open dialogue and learning in a fast-paced environment.
Who are you?
You are an experienced System Design Engineer or architect with a passion for automotive software development and a deep understanding of Automotive EE and SW embedded system . You thrive in a collaborative environment where you can work and guide development teams. Your strong analytical and problem-solving skills enable you to make critical decisions and drive continuous improvement
To succeed in your new role, we think you have:
* Strong experience in embedded Electrical & Electronics systems, preferably in the automotive industry
* Significant experience in developing HW and SW platforms for complex embedded systems
* Competent in system engineering discipline especially system design and architecture
* Good knowledge of SW platforms such as Classic and Adaptive Autosar, Linux, Automotive Android
* Knowledge of Automotive standards and practices related to Functional Safety and Cyber Security
* Knowledge of in-vehicle communication technologies (LIN, CAN, Ethernet, diagnostic protocol, SOME/IP etc.)
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team that works with the application development teams in delivering Software Solutions for trucks around the world
* You will be part of an agile team and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually
* We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Curious and have questions?
Welcome to contact Kiran Y R, Act GTM Syst Design &Application Support. Email: kiran.yr@volvo.com
