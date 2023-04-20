System Architect
The Position
As a System Architect within the Business, Architecture, Services and Connectivity (BASC) stream, you will be part of building a global platform utilized by the brands within Volvo Group. The development within this area is fast and rewarding!
This is Us
Within Service Platform System and Architecture, our main responsibility is to develop and maintain large solution level enablers for digital services. Our design teams are cross functional and include system architects, cybersecurity engineers, system engineers, verification architects as well as other ad-hoc members as required for the task at hand.
As an employer we value kindness and inclusiveness. We aim to build a work environment built on mutual trust.
Your Work
System Architects are the technical leaders of our system design teams. As a system architect your main role will be to provide technical leadership to other team members and guide investigations towards a long-term vision. You will be the first point of contact for business stakeholders looking for technical solutions. Coordination of technical strategies between technical streams and steering of roadmap work will be important tasks. You will communicate our architectural vision and be an ambassador for our technology area inside and outside Volvo.
In this position you will report to the Group Manager for Service Platform System and Architecture.
About You
You are skilled and experienced at formulating technical strategies and concepts to fit a long term business vision. You particularly enjoy delivering results and meeting customer expectations. You feel comfortable in a team leader role and thus leading and supervising technical work come naturally to you.
We expect you are a social person who enjoys working with others in flexible team constellations.
You should have at-least 10 years of experience designing automotive solutions involving distributed electronic hardware and software components. We believe you have a University degree as the basis for your career. You are fluent in English both in business and privately as well as in speaking and writing. Experience with the design of infotainment or telematic solutions is meritorious, especially solutions which span the onboard/offboard interface and involve mobile device interactions with the vehicle.
You should have demonstrated experience breaking down long term business aspirations into roadmaps containing concrete technical investigations that other technical leaders can themselves drive. It is also important for you to have experience in leading technical decision as well as participating in high level business processes. You should be able to point to a long history of contributions to ways of working. Previous experience handling technical contact with large, external strategic partners is viewed favorably.
As the most successful candidate you will show a winning attitude and great persona in combination with a strong track record and references. In prioritizing candidates, we will pay attention to matching your profile to our team diversity since we have a strong belief in the diversity aspect within our organization. Our people make the difference.
Come join us as we take our solutions into a new era. For more Info please contact:
Joshua Shire, Manager SP System & Architecture- joshua.shire@volvo.com
Smita Shree, Recruitment Partner- smita.shree@consultant.volvo.com
