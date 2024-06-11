System Architect
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
An Enterprise Architect at IVSS, Volvo Group Technology works to enable a common direction making sure that we have the optimal onboard and offboard architecture and technology solutions in place to drive value for Volvo Group and our customers. We work as a team to bring people, processes, and technology together cross Volvo Group to unlock the Power of information.
The role
As Enterprise Architect you will be working truly cross functional within Volvo Group Technology and other parts of Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to work from a strategic perspective down to the actual deliveries. This includes areas such as working with business stakeholders defining the way forward to meet new demands, driving technical strategies and providing governance, supporting product planning, development and setting roadmaps. As a team we drive onboard and offboard IT architecture improvements, technology and vendor selection as well as strive to optimize development and operational efficiency.
Your profile
As a senior/principal architect we like to see that you have relevant experiences in areas such as enterprise architecture, cloud and solution architecture, information management and integrations, requirement analysis and agile development with delivering continuous business value. Experience from Cyber Security and/or Analytics area is a big plus.
Good to have knowledge of:
• Off-board system development
• EE architecture
• communication protocols like Ethernet, CAN etc.
Who are you?
We believe you have operational experience from working in a global business environment. Strong analytical and critical thinking skills, personal credibility, integrity and creativity are crucial personal characteristics. You are a social person with strong relationship capabilities, have good communication skills and enjoy working with others in flexible team constellations. You are self-driven, like taking own initiatives as part of having a large individual responsibility and have good ability in leading others. You have a passion for business, technology and creating value from information.
How to succeed
You like to interact with many stakeholders and have good communication skills, since an important part of the job is sharing information. It is important that you can deep-dive into a multitude of technical areas within the VSWD areas.
In addition to this, you are a passionate believer in lifelong learning. You should feel energized by working both independently and in team, have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and be part of the transformation journey.
The location for the position is Gothenburg. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
We have multiple positions open for this role, so do not hesitate to apply and write to us if you have any questions:
Contacts: Sofia Karlsten, Global Technology Manager - Infrastructural and Vehicle Software Service, Email - sofia.karlsten@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
