System Architect
2024-01-29
Ericsson AB
About this opportunity
We're seeking a skilled System Architect/Product Owner to strengthen Ericsson Mobile Financial Services' (MFS) core development team. Join our dynamic organization and be included in crafting one of the world's largest Fintech products. As an integral member of MFS, you'll supply to improving the current architecture and implementing new features using the latest technology.
MFS is dedicated to demonstrating technology for societal good, enabling financial empowerment for hundreds of millions daily. The Ericsson Wallet Platform (EWP) forms the backbone of our offerings, empowering operators and banks globally. Together, we're making a positive impact on lives across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. If you're passionate about Fintech and possess strong system architecture and product ownership skills, join us.
What you will do
* Translate business requirements into result products, ensuring the highest standards of quality, security, and innovation.
* Collaborate in a multinational, cross-functional team, fostering creativity, and shaping product discussions.
* Drive development, product architecture, and system-level coordination, acting as a technical advisor to stakeholders.
* Take ownership of features, prioritize user scenarios, and maintain effective communication with design teams.
* Verify the implementation of acceptance criteria and actively participate in team activities, including stand-up meetings and retrospectives.
You will bring
* +5 years within professional software development.
* University degree (MSc or BSc) in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent.
* Documented experience as a System Architect or similar roles.
* Experience of DevOps and Agile SW development.
* Leadership skills with a positive demeanour and a passion for success.
* Proficiency in the English language
* The candidate shall have excellent analytical abilities.
* Technical experience and competence of systems requiring high security.
* Ability to deliver results and meet customer expectations
Additional Requirements:
* Knowledge to work with modern software development techniques such as Java, Vue.js, Microservices using Docker and Kubernetes, and DB skills (Oracle).
* Strong knowledge-sharing, collaboration, coaching, and mentoring skills.
* Experience in Bank/Financial systems development.
Location & Flexibility
Position is based in Karlskrona, Sweden. We apply 50% hybrid working conditions. As the selection process and interviews are ongoing, we encourage you to send your application in English as soon as you can. If you have any questions, you can contact recruiter Raheleh Rouhani raheleh.rouhani@ericsson.com
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-12
Raheleh Rouhani +46761425426
