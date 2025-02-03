System Architect - Efficient Driving
2025-02-03
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe, and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with innovative tools and methods.
The Efficient Driving team develops on-board software solutions that optimize driving efficiency combined with safety and driver assistance resulting in an optimized and seamless customer experience.
About the role
As a System Architect, you will play a crucial role in designing and optimizing systems that enhance vehicle functionality and efficiency. You will merge various functionalities and simplify the functional architecture, ensuring seamless integration. As a leader, you will align with stakeholders to define features based on legislative requirements and end-user needs. Your expertise in energy-efficiency software will be crucial for optimizing truck behavior and energy consumption. This position offers significant exposure to system design and implementation.
Additionally, you will:
* To define all requirements needed for wanted end-user functionality, safety, quality, functional variation, brand distinction and platform harmonization.
* To establish short and long-term strategies for all products and brands with input from product planning, feature specialists, requirement owners, and other stakeholders.
* To act as solution provider, cross modules, domains, and engineering departments in all product life cycle phases.
* Work with customer's interests, stakeholders, and suppliers.
* Drive technological aspects of our products.
Who are you?
We believe that it is the right mindset that will make a difference within our organization. You are known for your exceptional communication skills, leading discussions effectively and manage stakeholder relationships with ease. With a holistic perspective, you actively engage with cross-functional teams, fostering collaboration and innovation throughout the organization. Your proactive approach will drive initiatives forward, ensuring that you are not just a participant but a key contributor in forums where various functionalities are discussed. With your strong technical passion, you face change, ambiguity and, complexity with curiosity. Your ability to understand and act as a function owner within the software architecture of the truck will be crucial in deploying new content in production.
In addition, you have:
* A master's degree in Mechatronics, Software Engineering, Control Systems, or equivalent education.
* Proven experience in embedded software development with a deep understanding of system functionality.
* Expertise in complex onboard systems, including their implementation and integration.
* 8+ years of experience in system architecture within the automotive industry.
It is considered a merit if you have knowledge of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), functional safety standards, particularly ISO 26262, and Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA). Familiarity with cybersecurity principles and practices is a plus.
What's in it for you?
Join us on an exciting journey to revolutionize the automotive industry, where your contributions will enhance safety and efficiency in transportation. We foster a culture of innovation and safety, valuing your ideas and expertise. Collaborate with a passionate team dedicated to pushing boundaries and making a meaningful impact.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
