System Analyst CAD/PLM
2024-01-24
Scania CV AB.
Do you thrive in an outgoing and friendly atmosphere, are unpretentious and happy to share your skills with your colleagues? Then this may be the right opportunity for you!
What we offer
You will be part of a cross-functional development team that works with IT development and support for Scania both locally and globally. We work closely with our customers throughout the system development process, from concept development to implementation and production. The team is responsible for both projects and management of current and future IT services that will support Scania's Processes.
We offer an inspiring workplace, in a diverse team that is proud of our differences and that have great respect for the individual. With us you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future. In addition to an exciting career, we offer flexible working hours, hybrid workplace and other benefits such as a company car that you can privately lease, performance bonuses, a pension plan, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in the Stockholm area, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
What you will do
As a system analyst you will be working to transform business needs into realizable requirements into our CAD/PLM platform. In order to capture the business needs for IT systems, you will be involved from requirement setting to carrying out testing, and for that you need architectural understanding. You will also be a key player when it comes to pursuing the improvement work for our internal processes. We have currently many challenging and interesting projects ongoing such as;
* Replacing the existing CAD/PLM platform based on Catia V5/Enovia V5 with Catia V6/3DExperience that will support us in having a digital thread/digital twin and being more data driven.
* Integration of brands within the TRATON group (SCANIA/MAN/VW truck & bus/Navistar) to a common way of working with CAD/PLM.
* Setting up the process and IT solutions for supporting business in China.
Your skills
We are looking for someone who can help Scania in our agile transformation and enjoys the challenge of getting people and technology to function as a team to achieve optimal results. You have 5-10 years of experience in implementation and customization of any PLM systems on the market. There is also a possibility that you have a background as designer or user of CAD/PLM tools and want to work more with the processes. You are solution-oriented, analytical and you share your knowledge and experience with your colleagues in a natural way.
You have a good understanding of the systems development process and its life cycle and the ability to draw overall conclusions on how easy or difficult a particular requirement is to realize. Furthermore, we believe you have;
* Broad knowledge of the CAD/PLM domain is an advantage and preferably in large organizations in a global context.
* Experience in SAFE and Agile way of working.
* A degree in computer science or mechanical Engineering is credited but not essential.
* Fluency in English.
Application
Kindly apply with CV and Cover Letter as soon as possible, but no later than 14th of February 2023. For more information please contact Mikael Granhed, Hiring Manager, +46707455486. Note that a background check might be conducted for this position. We are looking forward to your application! Ersättning
