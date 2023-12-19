System administrator, Corporate IT at IST Group
IST Group AB / Datajobb / Växjö Visa alla datajobb i Växjö
2023-12-19
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IST Group AB i Växjö
, Ydre
, Linköping
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about providing technical support and ensuring the smooth operation of IT systems?
IST has been the go-to EdTech leader in Scandinavia for decades, and now we're going global!
We are currently looking for a System Administrator to join our Corporate IT team.
Join and contribute to what really matters - the education of our children and the lives of their teachers - worldwide!
About us
At IST, our vision is to provide the best learning opportunities for everyone. As a renowned Scandinavian Edtech company, we transform education into global Edtech solutions.
Every day, we come to work knowing that our products create a positive impact on society. We're dedicated to developing solutions that empower people with the best opportunities to learn and grow. We collaborate with our users to make products that simplify daily routines.
Do you also want to make a difference? We offer a full-time position as System Administrator with preferable placement at our Växjö office and possibilities for a partly flexible workplace. On a personal level we strive for continuity, equal possibilities for all and flexibility to balance the work-life puzzle of all co-workers.
IST Group is a leading provider of Edtech solutions, delivering services to over 10,000 preschools and schools. Our commitment to excellence in education is supported by robust IT systems and a collaborative work environment.
About the role
In this role you will be part of a forward-thinking company committed to transforming education. You have the opportunity to contribute to the stability and security of IT operations impacting 400 employees and over 10,000 preschools and schools.
Your primary focus will be on helping your company colleagues when IT related issues occurs, as well as handling of hardware. As a central support and delivery function within IST you support and work with our internal services including managing our employees IT infrastructure such as mobile and laptop devices.
The role is part of the Cloud Services & Corporate IT department, with a specific focus on corporate IT, and you get the possibility to work with a diverse and talented team focused on continual improvement and learning.
At IST, you'll be part of a dynamic environment that values collaboration and innovation. IST is a global organization, which means you will cooperate and support coworkers within our Scandinavian countries as well as outside Scandinavia.
As a System Administrator at IST, you'll be responsible for:
• Providing technical support and assistance for software, hardware, and computer systems to your colleagues
• Ensuring a stable and secure operating environment for your colleagues
• Complying with current IT standards and maintaining corporate solutions
• Deploying and updating corporate devices and software
• Optimizing operational procedures and continuously improving IT operations
• Handling incoming orders of hardware
• Follow up with vendor regarding deliveries
About you
We believe you have experience from working with IT support. You will become a dedicated System Administrator who wants to contribute to the stable and secure daily operation of our IT infrastructure.
The following competence, skills and experience are required or highly valuable:
• Practical expertise or a relevant educational background in IT
• Knowledge and experience in IT operations, security, and networks
• Strong sense of responsibility and ability to work both independently and collaboratively in teams
• Excellent communication skills with a passion for supporting colleagues
• Conversational Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
• Respect for diverse perspectives and a collaborative approach to problem-solving
• Proficiency in Windows, Mac, Active Directory, Office 365, Cisco, Atlassian Suite
• Experience with SCCM/Intune would be advantageous
Apply
If you're enthusiastic about ensuring stable IT operations and providing support to a dynamic team, we'd love to hear from you. Join IST Group and be a crucial part of our mission to enhance education through technology.
If this sounds like the right challenge for you, make sure to apply as soon as possible at https://career.ist.com/.
Applications will be processed continuously, so do not wait until the 2024-01-20 deadline to apply.
For more information, get in contact with recruiting manager Kenni Løvenholt Sørensen Kenni.Sorensen@ist.com
or for recruitment related questions contact HR@ist.com
.
Background checks are part of our recruitment process.
We're looking forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IST Group AB
(org.nr 556254-0806), http://www.ist.com Arbetsplats
IST Jobbnummer
8338693