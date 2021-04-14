System Administrator - Nordic Entertainment Group Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Nordic Entertainment Group Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-14We are looking for a Senior System Administrator to strengthen our Content Infrastructure team. Are you our next colleague?The positionAs a Senior System Administrator at NENT Group, you will be a key contributor to our core infrastructure - ensuring that we retain stable, up-to-date and modern systems to serve NENT Group's various services ranging from internal development to customer-facing streaming.Examples of what we do:OpenStack farms, backed by Ceph.Responsible for internal networks and most company Internet traffic - we're a LIR, using four large providers.Providing multi-petabyte storage to the group.Building and managing the streaming platform where all Viaplay Sports and streaming TV channels originate (ingest, caches, load balancers).We orchestrate most of it using Salt.As the team is tight and rather small, your experiences and presence will be key to success in driving change within existing and new architectural challenges. You will take part in the complete flow from analyzing, propose, implement and of course govern the solutions.We work with a rolling 24/7 on-call schedule where you are expected to contribute.The journey aheadWe're a mature company with decades-old roots while at the same time entering an expansion phase, which places the Content Infrastructure team in a highly diverse situation. As a team responsible for large parts of NENT's core infrastructure, we need to both provide a rock-solid base while at the same time research and implement new technologies.As an autonomous team, technology decisions are made within the same, granting a high degree of freedom, but also the responsibility to do our due diligence. The team works with all three pillars of infrastructure (compute, network, and storage), which requires open-minded generalists who are curious to take on any tech that comes our way. Our hearts lie with open source and the culture surrounding it, and we see that yours do too.What we are looking forWe believe that you have been working as a System Administrator about 7+ years and have a proven track record of managing complex system setups, sometimes with short lead time to solve ongoing incidents. We also value that you are easy to communicate with and have a service mindset both within your own team and towards stakeholders.You are goal-oriented, driven, and easily switches between tasks, at the same time keeping focus on completing the ongoing ones. We also believe you are accurate in your work and always set quality first.Successful candidates also meet the following requirements:You need deep Linux knowledge (BSD is fine too, but do know that we're a Linux shop).You need to be able to script, preferably in Python and/or shell, but we're not looking for a programmer-first devop.You need to be able to read and understand source code when needed, but you don't need to know ASM.You need experience in modern datacenter Layer 2 and Layer 3 networking.You need to know the difference between block, file, and object, but you needn't have built a global filesystem.You need to have seen and managed lots of different hardware, but you don't have to be able to recite all Intel CPU models since Celeron 300A...What we're saying with the above is that you need a lot of experience in different fields, but it's not necessary to be an expert in any of them. The team strives to be sysadmin full-stack - thus the most important requirement is a solid Linux base.Bonus skills that will make you stand out from the rest:Experience inDocker and KubernetesOpenStack/Open InfrastructureCephELK stackSalt, Ansible or similar tools for automation and control.Driver's license.We want to hear from you!If this feels like your kind of challenge, please apply and attach your CV and cover letter. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact our recruiter Lisa Sindsjö.Please note that a background check will be performed on the final candidate before hiring.What we offer youYou will become part of an amazing company with great people, content and culture. Some of the benefits we offer you when working here are:An agile approach, freedom to try out new things and independent decision-making by our autonomous teams.A place to grow and learn from our mistakes. We have a learning and development focused environment with an emphasis on knowledge sharing, training and regular internal technical talk.An innovative environment with hackdays two times a year.An international and diverse environment with people from all over the world working here. We have 35+ different nationalities in the office coming from different backgrounds.An attractive offer with a beneficial occupational pension plan, insurance plan, health care, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible work hours and parental leave pay lift.Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ.) (NENT Group) is committed to equality and diversity and we welcome applications from all qualified individuals regardless of ethnicity, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and marital status. We want to make sure your recruitment experience is the best it can be - so, if you're selected for an interview, please let us know if there are any adjustments we can make that would be helpful for you.NENT Group is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create content that is experienced around the world. We make life more entertaining by telling stories, touching lives and expanding worlds - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('NENT A' and 'NENT B').2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09Nordic Entertainment Group Sweden ABRingvägen 5211667 Stockholm5691091