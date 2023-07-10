System Administrator
Experis AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Uppsala Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Uppsala
2023-07-10
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Uppsala
, Sigtuna
, Håbo
, Enköping
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
In the role of System Administrator, your primary focus is to ensure the proper operation of the IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, maintenance, updates and patching of all IT-related devices and software tools. You will be part of initiating, planning, implementing, and reviewing changes to IT systems in production, as well as managing configurations and writing and maintaining documentation of IT systems. In addition, you will develop and maintain internal IT tools and scripts.
Examples of assignments could be:
* Automate a change of configuration to all servers with Ansible.
* Manage the workload manager for Pharmetheus HPC cluster.
* Prepare and implement the patching of systems in production.
* Participate in the design and implementation of new solutions around Kubernetes.
An opportunity has now opened for you who want to work as a System Administrator at a company that is in an exciting development phase. In this role, you will get an excellent opportunity to continuously challenge your skills in a developing and supportive environment. You will also be part of a research-driven company that is unique in its market and that actually contributes to improving people's health. We look forward to receiving your application!
Technical environment
• VMware, Ansible, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Windows Server, Veeam
• Management of High-Performance Computing cluster,
• Scripting in bash, Git version control
Meritorious
• Python, Perl and Powershell
• Kubernetes
• Network security, VLAN, firewall management
• Software development processes and management of CI/CD pipeline
• Experience working in a regulated industry (e.g., Life Science or similar).
Who are we looking for?
Pharmetheus is looking for you who have experience working as a System Administrator or similar technical role for several years and have worked with sustainable IT systems and automated platforms. In addition, you have good knowledge of spoken and written English. It is also required that you have a relevant IT education and university degree in IT.
In order to enjoy your upcoming tasks, it is important that you take your own initiative to achieve results and that you have excellent cooperation skills. It is also important that you enjoy making new contacts and that you have a systematic approach when solving tasks. In addition, you possess solid knowledge in your field of work. Finally, you have an ability to independently drive projects from start to finish.
About Pharmetheus
Pharmetheus is a diversified Life Sciences consultancy partner at the forefront of the application of quantitative approaches to drug research, development, and usage. We operate in the area of biosimulation and biotech, using software to describe biological processes. We offer consulting services focused on the application of quantitative approaches to support drug research, development, and life-cycle decisions. With our expertise in model-informed drug development, pharmacometrics, and PBPK-QSP, we support clients from strategy to design and analyses. At Pharmetheus, we are promoting a culture of innovation and collaboration where diversity and inclusivity are highly valued, and where everyone feels supported and empowered. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "b40fa94d-9dc7-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Pharmetheus Kontakt
Salle Nilsson 072-14 88 180 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7952535